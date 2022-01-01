French fries in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve french fries
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|S- French Fries
|$3.49
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windsor
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|French Fries
|$4.00
La Casa de Juana
3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Carne Asada French Fries
|$12.95
El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee
4025 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|French Fries
|$5.00
FRENCH FRIES
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|French Fries
|$4.49
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Dilla Libre Uno
1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix
|French Fries
|$4.50
|French Fries
|$4.50
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Heaven Bistro
5150 N 7th St, Phoenix
|French Fries
|$4.50
|French Fries
|$4.50
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|French Fries
|$3.75
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|French Fries - Large
|$7.95
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.