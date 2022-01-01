Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve french fries

Koi Sushi Wok image

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$4.95
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
S- French Fries$3.49
Item pic

 

The Gladly

2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$5.00
Fame Caffe image

 

Fame Caffe

4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SIDE KENNEBEC FRENCH FRIES$4.00
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windsor

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (2353 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$4.00
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada French Fries$12.95
Consumer pic

 

El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee

4025 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$5.00
Yolk Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.49
Mancuso's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mancuso's

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$8.00
Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$4.50
French Fries$4.50
Pizza Heaven Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Heaven Bistro

5150 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$4.50
French Fries$4.50
The Bread and Honey House image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House Van Buren

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.75
French Fries - Large image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries - Large$7.95
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
Item pic

 

Windsor Churn

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side French Fries$4.00
The Bread and Honey House image

 

The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.75
French Fries$3.75
