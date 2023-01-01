Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Item pic

 

Palma PHX - Palma - N. 2nd St.

903 N 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salad Thai Fried Chicken + Noodle$15.00
cabbage, carrot, herbs, scallion, peanut vinaigrette
More about Palma PHX - Palma - N. 2nd St.
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana - Phoenix

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.95
More about La Casa de Juana - Phoenix
Consumer pic

 

Streets of New York 2

7805 N 35th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SW Crispy Chicken Salad$14.25
crispy chicken tenders, corn, black beans, bacon, red onions, cheddar
More about Streets of New York 2
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.50
mixed greens • crispy chicken tossed in
buffalo sauce • cheddar cheese • roma tomato • red onion • shaved carrots • blue cheese dressing
More about Lookout Tavern
Crispy Chicken Salad image

 

The Tennessee Grill & Bar - Anthem

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with breaded chicken, bacon, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese.
More about The Tennessee Grill & Bar - Anthem

