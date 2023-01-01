Fried chicken salad in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about Palma PHX - Palma - N. 2nd St.
Palma PHX - Palma - N. 2nd St.
903 N 2nd Street, Phoenix
|Salad Thai Fried Chicken + Noodle
|$15.00
cabbage, carrot, herbs, scallion, peanut vinaigrette
More about La Casa de Juana - Phoenix
La Casa de Juana - Phoenix
3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.95
More about Streets of New York 2
Streets of New York 2
7805 N 35th Ave, Phoenix
|SW Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.25
crispy chicken tenders, corn, black beans, bacon, red onions, cheddar
More about Lookout Tavern
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.50
mixed greens • crispy chicken tossed in
buffalo sauce • cheddar cheese • roma tomato • red onion • shaved carrots • blue cheese dressing