Fried chicken sandwiches in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Nello's Pizza
Nello's Pizza
4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Spicy Aioli, Purple Slaw on Brioche
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Pickle Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Pickle Fried Chicken, Shaved Lettuce, Pickle, and Lemon-Herb Aioli, on a Butter-Toasted Brioche Bun.
More about Breakfast Club
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
fried chicken breast | tomato | swiss | pickled onions | kale mix | pickles | honey dijon aioli | ciabatta | choice of sides
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
More about Breakfast Club
Breakfast Club
2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
fried chicken breast | tomato | swiss | pickled onions | kale mix | pickles | honey dijon aioli | ciabatta | choice of sides
More about The Tennessee Grill
The Tennessee Grill
4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem
|Fried chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Hand battered fried chicken breast with Honey and Pickles
More about Muse & Market
Muse & Market
4602 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix
|KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
crispy Korean fried chicken. sweet chili sauce. kimchi cabbage slaw. fresh cucumber. gochujang aioli. cilantro. scallions. toasted house sesame pretzel bun