Fried chicken sandwiches in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Nello's Pizza

4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Spicy Aioli, Purple Slaw on Brioche
More about Nello's Pizza
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pickle Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Pickle Fried Chicken, Shaved Lettuce, Pickle, and Lemon-Herb Aioli, on a Butter-Toasted Brioche Bun.
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.75
fried chicken breast | tomato | swiss | pickled onions | kale mix | pickles | honey dijon aioli | ciabatta | choice of sides
More about Breakfast Club
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.75
fried chicken breast | tomato | swiss | pickled onions | kale mix | pickles | honey dijon aioli | ciabatta | choice of sides
More about Breakfast Club
Item pic

 

The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried chicken Sandwich$16.00
Hand battered fried chicken breast with Honey and Pickles
More about The Tennessee Grill
Muse & Market image

 

Muse & Market

4602 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (8 reviews)
Takeout
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
crispy Korean fried chicken. sweet chili sauce. kimchi cabbage slaw. fresh cucumber. gochujang aioli. cilantro. scallions. toasted house sesame pretzel bun
More about Muse & Market
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
fried breaded chicken breast / bacon / sriracha coleslaw / tomato garlic aioli / brioche bun / with choice of: roasted potatoes, waffle fries or green salad
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar

