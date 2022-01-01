Fried rice in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve fried rice
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.95
with chicken, pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins.
|Fried Rice
|$3.00
|Fried Rice w. your choice
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Arizona Fried Rice
|$17.99
Spicy fried rice with basil and Thai chili paste, topped with marinated grilled chicken breast
|L16 - Spicy Fried Rice
|Fried Rice
with egg, onions and your choice of protein
Buck &Rider
4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Voodoo Fried Rice
|$16.00
Shrimp, organic chicken, peas, gojuchang, red fresnos
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161, Phoenix
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
EZBACHI #3
880 E. Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix
|SHRIMP FRIED RICE
|$9.00
|FRIED RICE
|$5.00
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$8.00
EZBACHI #1
1713 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix
|FRIED RICE
|$5.00
|SHRIMP FRIED RICE
|$9.00
|EZ INFERNO FRIED RICE
|$7.00
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice
|$18.95
Boneless smoked country pork ribs basted with Korean BBQ sauce and served around chopped Kimchi Fried Rice with green onions. Topped with an egg sunny side up egg.
GRILL
Thai Recipe Bistro
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|Crab Fried Rice
|$21.95
Jasmine rice, egg, jalapeno, pea, carrot served with slices of cucumber and tomatoes
|House Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, chili paste (contains shrimp), yellow onion, carrot, green pea, bell pepper and lime leaves
|Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, yellow onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage and green onion
SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES
Clever Koi
4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix
|Fried Rice
|$6.00
Scrambled egg, carrots, soy sauce
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
Garlic, ginger, napa cabbage, julienne carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, scrambled egg, butter, crispy shallots, scallion, sesame oil and soy.
|Fried Rice w/ Crispy Chicken
|$9.00
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
2750 W Dove Valley Rd. Ste 180, Phoenix
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$11.00
Rice, egg, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.