Fried rice in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve fried rice

Koi Sushi Wok image

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$11.95
with chicken, pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins.
Fried Rice$3.00
Fried Rice w. your choice
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arizona Fried Rice$17.99
Spicy fried rice with basil and Thai chili paste, topped with marinated grilled chicken breast
L16 - Spicy Fried Rice
Fried Rice
with egg, onions and your choice of protein
More about Thai E-San
Buck &Rider image

 

Buck &Rider

4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Voodoo Fried Rice$16.00
Shrimp, organic chicken, peas, gojuchang, red fresnos
More about Buck &Rider
Pineapple Fried Rice image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (2448 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
EZBACHI #3 image

 

EZBACHI #3

880 E. Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$9.00
FRIED RICE$5.00
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$8.00
More about EZBACHI #3
EZBACHI #1 image

 

EZBACHI #1

1713 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED RICE$5.00
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$9.00
EZ INFERNO FRIED RICE$7.00
More about EZBACHI #1
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice$18.95
Boneless smoked country pork ribs basted with Korean BBQ sauce and served around chopped Kimchi Fried Rice with green onions. Topped with an egg sunny side up egg.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thai Recipe Bistro image

GRILL

Thai Recipe Bistro

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Fried Rice$21.95
Jasmine rice, egg, jalapeno, pea, carrot served with slices of cucumber and tomatoes
House Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, chili paste (contains shrimp), yellow onion, carrot, green pea, bell pepper and lime leaves
Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, yellow onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage and green onion
More about Thai Recipe Bistro
8ad28720-267c-423a-98bc-87662be39405 image

SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES

Clever Koi

4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (3906 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$6.00
Scrambled egg, carrots, soy sauce
Fried Rice$12.00
Garlic, ginger, napa cabbage, julienne carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, scrambled egg, butter, crispy shallots, scallion, sesame oil and soy.
Fried Rice w/ Crispy Chicken$9.00
More about Clever Koi
Vegetable Fried Rice image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

2750 W Dove Valley Rd. Ste 180, Phoenix

Avg 3.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Restaurant banner

 

EZBACHI #2

2885 N 91 AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$8.00
FRIED RICE$5.00
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$9.00
More about EZBACHI #2

