Fried zucchini in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve fried zucchini

State 48 Rock House image

 

State 48 Rock House - Norterra

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Zucchini$10.00
More about State 48 Rock House - Norterra
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Philadelphia Sandwich Company

720 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Zucchini$6.95
1/2 lb breaded and fried zucchini chips served with a side of homemade ranch
More about Philadelphia Sandwich Company
Banner pic

 

Ghett Yo Pizza - Ahwatukee

4747 East Elliot Road 12, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Zucchini$8.00
With a side of Ranch
More about Ghett Yo Pizza - Ahwatukee
Consumer pic

 

Ghett Yo Wings

1703 West Bethany Home Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Zucchini$8.00
Lightly breaded zucchini and ranch dipping sauce
More about Ghett Yo Wings
Harold's Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Harold's Chicken - Phoenix

1635 E Baseline Rd Ste 105, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (644 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Zucchini$5.00
More about Harold's Chicken - Phoenix
Pizza Heaven Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Heaven Bistro

5150 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Zucchini$10.50
More about Pizza Heaven Bistro

Map

Map

