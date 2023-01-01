Fried zucchini in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve fried zucchini
State 48 Rock House - Norterra
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Fried Zucchini
|$10.00
Philadelphia Sandwich Company
720 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix
|Fried Zucchini
|$6.95
1/2 lb breaded and fried zucchini chips served with a side of homemade ranch
Ghett Yo Pizza - Ahwatukee
4747 East Elliot Road 12, Phoenix
|Fried Zucchini
|$8.00
With a side of Ranch
Ghett Yo Wings
1703 West Bethany Home Road, Phoenix
|Fried Zucchini
|$8.00
Lightly breaded zucchini and ranch dipping sauce
Harold's Chicken - Phoenix
1635 E Baseline Rd Ste 105, Phoenix
|Fried Zucchini
|$5.00