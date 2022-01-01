Garden salad in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve garden salad
Welcome Diner - 929 E Pierce Street
929 E Pierce Street, Phoenix
|Cook Salad
|$14.00
Spinach, roasted Cajun chicken, avocado, cherry tomato, blue cheese, soft boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette
Nello's Pizza
4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix
|Garden Salad - LG
|$15.00
House Greens, Black Olive, Mushroom, Carrot, Tomato, Fontinella, Cheddar, Asiago, Choice of Turkey or Ham
|Garden Salad - SM
|$9.00
House Greens, Black Olive, Mushroom, Carrot, Tomato, Fontinella, Cheddar, Asiago, Choice of Turkey or Ham
Pizza Heaven Bistro
5150 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Garden Salad
|$8.95
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe
7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix
|Garden Salad (GF, Vegetarian)
|$0.00
Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes. Choice of Lemon Pesto (vegetarian), White Balsamic (vegan), or Roasted Red Pepper (vegan) Dressing.