Garden salad in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve garden salad

Welcome Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Welcome Diner - 929 E Pierce Street

929 E Pierce Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
Takeout
Cook Salad$14.00
Spinach, roasted Cajun chicken, avocado, cherry tomato, blue cheese, soft boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette
More about Welcome Diner - 929 E Pierce Street
Banner pic

 

Nello's Pizza

4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad - LG$15.00
House Greens, Black Olive, Mushroom, Carrot, Tomato, Fontinella, Cheddar, Asiago, Choice of Turkey or Ham
Garden Salad - SM$9.00
House Greens, Black Olive, Mushroom, Carrot, Tomato, Fontinella, Cheddar, Asiago, Choice of Turkey or Ham
More about Nello's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Ghett Yo Wings

1703 West Bethany Home Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$5.99
More about Ghett Yo Wings
Pizza Heaven Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Heaven Bistro

5150 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$8.95
Garden Salad$8.95
More about Pizza Heaven Bistro
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad (GF, Vegetarian)$0.00
Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes. Choice of Lemon Pesto (vegetarian), White Balsamic (vegan), or Roasted Red Pepper (vegan) Dressing.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Desert Ridge

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$7.95
Spring greens, cherry tomatoes and choice of salad dressing.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Desert Ridge

