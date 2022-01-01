Garlic bread in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Reg. Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.99
Melted Mozzarella, House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano.
|Reg. Garlic Bread Sticks
|$5.29
House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano. Perfect size for dipping!
|Giant Garlic Bread Sticks
|$11.99
House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano. Perfect size for dipping and sharing!
SFIZIO Modern Italian Kitchen
21050 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix
|Truffle Garlic Bread
|$5.00
home-made bread topped with white truffle oil, mozzarella cheese, and garlic