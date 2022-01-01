Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve garlic bread

Banner pic

 

Nello's Pizza

4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread$3.00
More about Nello's Pizza
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Reg. Garlic Cheese Bread$6.99
Melted Mozzarella, House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano.
Reg. Garlic Bread Sticks$5.29
House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano. Perfect size for dipping!
Giant Garlic Bread Sticks$11.99
House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano. Perfect size for dipping and sharing!
More about My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen image

 

SFIZIO Modern Italian Kitchen

21050 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Truffle Garlic Bread$5.00
home-made bread topped with white truffle oil, mozzarella cheese, and garlic
More about SFIZIO Modern Italian Kitchen
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Cheesy Bread$9.00
served with marinara
Garlic Cheesy Bread$9.00
served with marinara
More about Match Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Ham Sandwiches

Corn Dogs

Kale Salad

Meatball Subs

Rice Bowls

Pretzels

Bruschetta

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston