Garlic cheese bread in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread

By the Bucket

41111 N. Daisy Mountain Dr, Anthem

Garlic Bread Pizza - Cheese$7.99
Freshly toasted garlic bread smothered in marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (547 reviews)
Reg. Garlic Cheese Bread$7.99
Melted Mozzarella, House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano.
Giant Garlic Cheese Bread$15.99
Melted Mozzarella, House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano.
Streets of New York 2

7805 N 35th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.75
garlic buttered w/ mozzarella cheese
