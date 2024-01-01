Garlic cheese bread in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread
By the Bucket
41111 N. Daisy Mountain Dr, Anthem
|Garlic Bread Pizza - Cheese
|$7.99
Freshly toasted garlic bread smothered in marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Reg. Garlic Cheese Bread
|$7.99
Melted Mozzarella, House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano.
|Giant Garlic Cheese Bread
|$15.99
