Gnocchi in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve gnocchi
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Osteria Mia
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Gorgonzola Gnocchi
|$17.00
Potato and ricotta gnocchi in a gorgonzola cream sauce with walnuts and a balsamic reduction
|BYO Gnocchi
|$13.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
MANCUSO’S Restaurant
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|Gnocchi Meatballs
|$24.00
House made, alfredo or marinara sauce
|Gnocchi Meatballs L
|$15.00
House made, alfredo or marinara sauce
Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen
21050 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix
|Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$18.00
handmade light gnocchi, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella and grana padano cheese
Wren and Wolf
2 North Central Avenue Suite 101, Phoenix
|Ricotta Gnocchi
|$20.00
Shrieners Italian Sausage, Oven Dried Tomato, Spring Peas, Melted Leeks, Parmesan Brodo, Herb Breadcrumb
Pomo Pizzeria - Biltmore
2502 East Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$16.95
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour.
|Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$15.95
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour.
Pomo Pizzeria - Downtown Phoenix
705 N 1st St. Unit 120, Phoenix
|Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$16.95
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour.
|Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$15.95
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour.