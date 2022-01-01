Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve gnocchi

Osteria Mia image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Osteria Mia

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (312 reviews)
Takeout
Gorgonzola Gnocchi$17.00
Potato and ricotta gnocchi in a gorgonzola cream sauce with walnuts and a balsamic reduction
BYO Gnocchi$13.00
More about Osteria Mia
533266c3-196a-4caa-828b-fdda268336ca image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

MANCUSO’S Restaurant

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Meatballs$24.00
House made, alfredo or marinara sauce
Gnocchi Meatballs L$15.00
House made, alfredo or marinara sauce
More about MANCUSO’S Restaurant
Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen image

 

Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen

21050 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi Sorrentina$18.00
handmade light gnocchi, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella and grana padano cheese
More about Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Wren and Wolf

2 North Central Avenue Suite 101, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ricotta Gnocchi$20.00
Shrieners Italian Sausage, Oven Dried Tomato, Spring Peas, Melted Leeks, Parmesan Brodo, Herb Breadcrumb
More about Wren and Wolf
Gnocchi Sorrentina image

 

Pomo Pizzeria - Biltmore

2502 East Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Sorrentina$16.95
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour.
Gnocchi Sorrentina$15.95
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour.
More about Pomo Pizzeria - Biltmore
Gnocchi Sorrentina image

 

Pomo Pizzeria - Downtown Phoenix

705 N 1st St. Unit 120, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Sorrentina$16.95
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour.
Gnocchi Sorrentina$15.95
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour.
More about Pomo Pizzeria - Downtown Phoenix

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Sticky Rice

Chicken Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Squid

Gyoza

Quesadillas

Veggie Tacos

Edamame

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston