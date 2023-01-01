Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve greek salad

Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$11.95
Romaine Lettuce, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onion
More about Sam's Diner To Go
Main pic

 

Taza Bistro Mediterranean Fusion - 9619 N. Hayden Road Suite 108

9619 N. Hayden Road Suite 108, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek salad - Large$12.00
cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese tossed in house lemon-mint vinaigrette (gf, v)
More about Taza Bistro Mediterranean Fusion - 9619 N. Hayden Road Suite 108
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$10.99
House blend lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and tossed in Greek vinaigrette dressing (all salads are tossed with dressing) | Add cage-free chicken +3.59
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
Item pic

 

Streets of New York 2

7805 N 35th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$14.25
tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives & feta
More about Streets of New York 2
Pizza Heaven Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Heaven Bistro

5150 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Greek Salad$13.95
Greek Salad$13.95
More about Pizza Heaven Bistro
Item pic

 

Slices - - Desert Ridge

21001 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad Large$9.99
Mixed Greens, Monterey jack cheese, chicken, ham, bell peppers, bacon, red onion, ranch
More about Slices - - Desert Ridge
Item pic

 

ZAZU Kitchen + Bakery - 18409 N Cave Creek Rd, suite S-3

18409 N Cave Creek Rd, suite S-3, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$8.50
Greek Salad includes Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Feta Cheese and Greek Dressing
More about ZAZU Kitchen + Bakery - 18409 N Cave Creek Rd, suite S-3
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad (GF, Vegetarian)$0.00
Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber. Choice of Lemon Pesto (vegetarian), White Balsamic (vegan), or Roasted Red Pepper (vegan) Dressing.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Flan

Soft Shell Crabs

Nicoise Salad

Mexican Pizza

Fried Rice

Salmon Salad

Chili Burgers

Spaghetti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (155 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (130 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston