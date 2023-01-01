Greek salad in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Sam's Diner To Go
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Greek Salad
|$11.95
Romaine Lettuce, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onion
More about Taza Bistro Mediterranean Fusion - 9619 N. Hayden Road Suite 108
Taza Bistro Mediterranean Fusion - 9619 N. Hayden Road Suite 108
9619 N. Hayden Road Suite 108, Phoenix
|Greek salad - Large
|$12.00
cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese tossed in house lemon-mint vinaigrette (gf, v)
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Greek Salad
|$10.99
House blend lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and tossed in Greek vinaigrette dressing (all salads are tossed with dressing) | Add cage-free chicken +3.59
More about Streets of New York 2
Streets of New York 2
7805 N 35th Ave, Phoenix
|Greek Salad
|$14.25
tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives & feta
More about Pizza Heaven Bistro
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Heaven Bistro
5150 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Vegan Greek Salad
|$13.95
|Greek Salad
|$13.95
More about Slices - - Desert Ridge
Slices - - Desert Ridge
21001 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix
|Greek Salad Large
|$9.99
Mixed Greens, Monterey jack cheese, chicken, ham, bell peppers, bacon, red onion, ranch
More about ZAZU Kitchen + Bakery - 18409 N Cave Creek Rd, suite S-3
ZAZU Kitchen + Bakery - 18409 N Cave Creek Rd, suite S-3
18409 N Cave Creek Rd, suite S-3, Phoenix
|Greek Salad
|$8.50
Greek Salad includes Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Feta Cheese and Greek Dressing
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe
7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix
|Greek Salad (GF, Vegetarian)
|$0.00
Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber. Choice of Lemon Pesto (vegetarian), White Balsamic (vegan), or Roasted Red Pepper (vegan) Dressing.