Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Eat Up Drive In

4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wood Grilled Half Chicken$16.50
Wood Grilled Citrus Half Chicken with a Choice of 2 Sides.
Wood Grilled Chicken Breast$12.50
Wood Grilled Citrus Breast With a Choice of 2 Sides.
Family Grilled Chicken$38.00
More about Eat Up Drive In
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windsor

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (2353 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Skewer$6.00
More about Windsor
Edgemont image

 

Edgemont

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Grilled Chicken$11.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, fresh Pesto, white cheddar cheese, roasted red pepper, marinated artichoke hearts, sweet onion, tomato, melted on our thick sourdough.
More about Edgemont
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Grilled Chicken Breast$4.50
More about Breakfast Club
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.95
Grilled cage-free chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, caramelized red onions, tomato, avocado, mixed greens,
honey mustard served on a toasted brioche bun
Add bacon +1.50 | Add avocado +2
Add buttermilk ranch +.50
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Herb Grilled Chicken$6.00
Herb Chicken, Brown Rice, Vegetable Medley
More about Outlier Cafe
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

Bop & Roll

7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Bop (White meat)$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with B+R Teriyaki Sauce, Green Onion, Sesame Seed
More about Bop & Roll
Item pic

 

Windsor Churn

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Grilled Chicken Skewer$6.00
Served with Fruit & Your Choice of Side
More about Windsor Churn
Item pic

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Grilled Chicken Breast$4.50
More about Breakfast Club
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Grilled Chicken$5.50
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
Item pic

 

The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$17.00
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese.
More about The Tennessee Grill
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.50
grilled chicken breast / bacon / lettuce / tomatoes / red onions / avocado relish / spicy remoulade / brioche bun / with choice of: roasted potatoes, waffle fries or green salad
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Seaweed Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Pastrami Reuben

Cannolis

Miso Soup

Muffins

Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston