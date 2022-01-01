Grilled chicken in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Eat Up Drive In
4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix
|Wood Grilled Half Chicken
|$16.50
Wood Grilled Citrus Half Chicken with a Choice of 2 Sides.
|Wood Grilled Chicken Breast
|$12.50
Wood Grilled Citrus Breast With a Choice of 2 Sides.
|Family Grilled Chicken
|$38.00
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windsor
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Grilled Chicken Skewer
|$6.00
Edgemont
2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix
|Pesto Grilled Chicken
|$11.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, fresh Pesto, white cheddar cheese, roasted red pepper, marinated artichoke hearts, sweet onion, tomato, melted on our thick sourdough.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Side Grilled Chicken Breast
|$4.50
FRENCH FRIES
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled cage-free chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, caramelized red onions, tomato, avocado, mixed greens,
honey mustard served on a toasted brioche bun
Add bacon +1.50 | Add avocado +2
Add buttermilk ranch +.50
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Herb Grilled Chicken
|$6.00
Herb Chicken, Brown Rice, Vegetable Medley
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
Bop & Roll
7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix
|Grilled Chicken Bop (White meat)
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with B+R Teriyaki Sauce, Green Onion, Sesame Seed
Windsor Churn
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Kids Grilled Chicken Skewer
|$6.00
Served with Fruit & Your Choice of Side
Breakfast Club
2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Side Grilled Chicken Breast
|$4.50
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$5.50
The Tennessee Grill
4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese.
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX
|Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
grilled chicken breast / bacon / lettuce / tomatoes / red onions / avocado relish / spicy remoulade / brioche bun / with choice of: roasted potatoes, waffle fries or green salad