Grilled chicken sandwiches in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Kitchen + Bar - Happy Valley - Drury #147
Kitchen + Bar - Happy Valley - Drury #147
2335 West Pinnacle Peak Road, Phoenix
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken with Cheese
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar - Desert Ridge
Breakfast Kitchen Bar - Desert Ridge
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX
|Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.75
grilled chicken breast / bacon / lettuce / tomatoes / red onions / avocado relish / spicy remoulade / brioche bun / with choice of: roasted potatoes, waffle fries or green salad