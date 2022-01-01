Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Kitchen + Bar - Happy Valley - Drury #147

2335 West Pinnacle Peak Road, Phoenix

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Chicken with Cheese
Breakfast Kitchen Bar - Desert Ridge

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.75
grilled chicken breast / bacon / lettuce / tomatoes / red onions / avocado relish / spicy remoulade / brioche bun / with choice of: roasted potatoes, waffle fries or green salad
