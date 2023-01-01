Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Item pic

 

Eat Up Drive In

4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wood Grilled Flat Iron Steak$16.00
Flat Iron Steak.
Choice of 2 Sides.
More about Eat Up Drive In
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3 image

FRENCH FRIES

Salvadoreño Restaurant #3

8911 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (909 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak with Casamiento Rice (Carne Asada)$20.95
Grilled steak served with casamiento (rice and beans cooked together), beans and CHOICE OF two hand made corn tortillas or ONE Pupusa
More about Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
Consumer pic

 

Tacos Chisco Bar and Grill - 1820 W northern ave suite 140

1820 W northern ave suite 140, glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asada (grilled steak) Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled steak & cheese folded in a grilled 12 inch flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.
More about Tacos Chisco Bar and Grill - 1820 W northern ave suite 140
Item pic

 

The VIG - Fillmore - 606 N 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

606 N 4th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Hangar Steak$29.00
Marinated hangar steak, chimichurri, fried potatoes, grilled jalapeno, onions
More about The VIG - Fillmore - 606 N 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

