Grilled steaks in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve grilled steaks
More about Eat Up Drive In
Eat Up Drive In
4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix
|Wood Grilled Flat Iron Steak
|$16.00
Flat Iron Steak.
Choice of 2 Sides.
More about Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
FRENCH FRIES
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
8911 N Central Ave, Phoenix
|Grilled Steak with Casamiento Rice (Carne Asada)
|$20.95
Grilled steak served with casamiento (rice and beans cooked together), beans and CHOICE OF two hand made corn tortillas or ONE Pupusa
More about Tacos Chisco Bar and Grill - 1820 W northern ave suite 140
Tacos Chisco Bar and Grill - 1820 W northern ave suite 140
1820 W northern ave suite 140, glendale
|Asada (grilled steak) Quesadilla
|$12.00
Grilled steak & cheese folded in a grilled 12 inch flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.