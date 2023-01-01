Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

The Gladly - 2201 E Camelback Rd

2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Grits$7.00
More about The Gladly - 2201 E Camelback Rd
Buck &Rider image

 

Buck &Rider - Buck &Rider Arcadia

4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
New Orleans Shrimp & Grits$25.00
stone ground grits, wild Mexican shrimp, cheddar, bacon, sunny side egg
More about Buck &Rider - Buck &Rider Arcadia
BBQ Trapp Haus image

 

BBQ Trapp Haus - BBQ Trapp Haus

511 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Cheese Jalapeno Grits$3.00
More about BBQ Trapp Haus - BBQ Trapp Haus
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP & GRITS$15.75
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Little Miss BBQ - Tempe image

BBQ

Little Miss BBQ-University

4301 E University, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (3174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grits$0.00
Jalapeño cheddar grits that are smooth with just a touch of heat.
More about Little Miss BBQ-University
Item pic

 

Breakfast Bitch AZ - Phoenix

330 East Roosevelt Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits Bites 6$13.00
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Creamy grits served with sauteed shrimp and chicken andouille sausage
More about Breakfast Bitch AZ - Phoenix
Little Miss BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Little Miss BBQ-Sunnyslope

8901 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grits (DI)$0.00
Jalapeño cheddar grits that are smooth with just a touch of heat.
Grits$0.00
Jalapeño cheddar grits that are smooth with just a touch of heat.
More about Little Miss BBQ-Sunnyslope
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy - Paradise Valley

10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grits$3.00
More about Over Easy - Paradise Valley
Over Easy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy - Biltmore

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grits$3.00
More about Over Easy - Biltmore

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Bulgogi

Crab Rolls

Turkey Melts

Green Smoothies

Pad See

Stew

Ranch Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (161 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (138 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (30 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (863 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (430 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston