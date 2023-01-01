Grits in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve grits
More about The Gladly - 2201 E Camelback Rd
The Gladly - 2201 E Camelback Rd
2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Corn Grits
|$7.00
More about Buck &Rider - Buck &Rider Arcadia
Buck &Rider - Buck &Rider Arcadia
4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
|New Orleans Shrimp & Grits
|$25.00
stone ground grits, wild Mexican shrimp, cheddar, bacon, sunny side egg
More about BBQ Trapp Haus - BBQ Trapp Haus
BBQ Trapp Haus - BBQ Trapp Haus
511 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix
|Sm Cheese Jalapeno Grits
|$3.00
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|SHRIMP & GRITS
|$15.75
More about Little Miss BBQ-University
BBQ
Little Miss BBQ-University
4301 E University, Phoenix
|Grits
|$0.00
Jalapeño cheddar grits that are smooth with just a touch of heat.
More about Breakfast Bitch AZ - Phoenix
Breakfast Bitch AZ - Phoenix
330 East Roosevelt Street, Phoenix
|Shrimp & Grits Bites 6
|$13.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$16.00
Creamy grits served with sauteed shrimp and chicken andouille sausage
More about Little Miss BBQ-Sunnyslope
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Little Miss BBQ-Sunnyslope
8901 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Grits (DI)
|$0.00
Jalapeño cheddar grits that are smooth with just a touch of heat.
|Grits
|$0.00
Jalapeño cheddar grits that are smooth with just a touch of heat.
More about Over Easy - Paradise Valley
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy - Paradise Valley
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|Grits
|$3.00