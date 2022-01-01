Gyoza in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve gyoza
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Gyoza Soup
|$6.95
|Gyoza
|$6.95
Kaizen
515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix
|Hane Gyoza
|$12.00
choice of pork or veggie pan fried dumplings / sesame oil / green onion / togarashi dust / ponzu
Shinko Sushi House
1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127, Phoenix
|Gyoza ( Dumplings)
|$4.99
Chicken + Pork Japanese Dumpling w/ Soy Sauce
Bop & Roll
7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix
|Gyoza / Pot stickers (4pcs)
|$3.69
Deep Fried Beef & Vegetable Dumplings
|Add Gyoza
|$1.59
|Starter Sampler ( Egg roll(2pcs) Veggie Tofu Nuggets (4pcs)Croquette,Gyoza(2pcs)
|$11.99