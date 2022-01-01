Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve gyoza

Koi Sushi Wok image

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gyoza Soup$6.95
Gyoza$6.95
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Hane Gyoza image

 

Kaizen

515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hane Gyoza$12.00
choice of pork or veggie pan fried dumplings / sesame oil / green onion / togarashi dust / ponzu
More about Kaizen
Shinko Sushi House image

 

Shinko Sushi House

1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyoza ( Dumplings)$4.99
Chicken + Pork Japanese Dumpling w/ Soy Sauce
More about Shinko Sushi House
Gyoza / Pot stickers (4pcs) image

 

Bop & Roll

7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza / Pot stickers (4pcs)$3.69
Deep Fried Beef & Vegetable Dumplings
Add Gyoza$1.59
Starter Sampler ( Egg roll(2pcs) Veggie Tofu Nuggets (4pcs)Croquette,Gyoza(2pcs)$11.99
More about Bop & Roll
*Gyoza image

 

Trapper's Sushi

2 E Jefferson ST STE 108, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Gyoza$7.50
Fried pork pot stickers.
More about Trapper's Sushi

Map

Map

