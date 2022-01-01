Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Fair Trade Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fair Trade Cafe

1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1416 reviews)
Takeout
Ham Sandwich$11.00
Black forest ham, Swiss cheese, mayo, spicy mustard, spring mix, tomato and sprouts on rye bread
More about Fair Trade Cafe
Item pic

 

Perfetto de Cafe

2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham and Cheddar Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Sliced ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.
More about Perfetto de Cafe
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Cheese Multigrain Sandwich$5.00
More about Outlier Cafe
Valley Coffee Company image

 

Valley Coffee Company

100 West Portland Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham Breakfast Sandwich$5.75
Poached egg, ham, cheddar on English Muffin.
More about Valley Coffee Company

