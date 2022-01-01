Ham sandwiches in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
More about Fair Trade Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix
|Ham Sandwich
|$11.00
Black forest ham, Swiss cheese, mayo, spicy mustard, spring mix, tomato and sprouts on rye bread
More about Perfetto de Cafe
Perfetto de Cafe
2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
|Ham and Cheddar Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Sliced ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.
More about Outlier Cafe
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Ham & Cheese Multigrain Sandwich
|$5.00