Huevos rancheros in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.49
Blue corn & quinoa chips, spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, 3 eggs, cheddar cheese and seasoned black beans with fresh pico de gallo
Scramble - 7th St.
9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.49
Blue corn & quinoa chips, spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, 3 eggs, cheddar cheese and seasoned black beans with fresh pico de gallo
Fame Caffe
4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix
|*HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$13.75
two farm eggs poached, cotija, crispy corn tortilla topped with red rancheros salsa, pinto beans, cilantro, avocado, red onion
Taqueria El Fundador
3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix
|Huevos Rancheros Platillo
|$9.50
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.75
black beans | crispy corn tortillas | pork green chile | 2 eggs | cotija | Mexican salsa | pico de gallo | sour cream | shredded lettuce | avocado | house hot sauce
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.99
2 eggs any style. Bed of homestyle potatoes, crispy corn tortillas, black beans, chorizo & green ranchero sauce, topped with cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro.
Breakfast Club
2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.75
black beans | crispy corn tortillas | pork green chile | 2 eggs | cotija | Mexican salsa | pico de gallo | sour cream | shredded lettuce | avocado | house hot sauce