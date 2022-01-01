Hummus in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve hummus
PIZZA
Little O's
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
|Hummus Board (togo)
|$12.50
Your choice of 2....Garlic, Jalapeño cilantro, or sound dried tomato hummus, carrots, cucumbers, radish, basil pesto, honey drizzle, pita.
(substitute 1 choice for Pimento dip for $1 extra)
Luckys
817 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix
|Thai Panang Curry Hummus
|$10.00
Topped with peanuts, toasty coconut, and mint. Served with cucumber, tomato, pita, and a side of house made chili oil.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix
|Veggie Hummus Sandwich
|$11.00
House made traditional hummus, spring mix, spinach, tomato, cucumber, sprouts on multi-grain bread. Vegan.
|Hummus Plate
|$8.10
Traditional homemade hummus drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with paprika. Topped with kalamata olives and sliced almonds, Served with pita bread, carrots, celery and cucumber slices for dipping.
Edgemont
2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix
|Black Bean Hummus and Pita
|$9.95
served with fresh veggies
Perfetto de Cafe
2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
|Pita and Hummus Plate
|$5.25
Homemade hummus, grilled pita, garnished with carrots.
Huss Brewing Company
100 East Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Hummus
|$10.00
Choose from cilantro line, roasted garlic + black pepper, or roasted bell pepper hummus.
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Sabra Hummus & Pretzels
|$2.00
|Hummus Cup
|$1.50
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Hummus Crudite
|$12.00
housemade hummus and fresh vegetables
32 Shea
10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
|Vegan Hummus Sandwich (V)
|$10.00
Tomato, Cucumber, Greens, Avocado + Housemade Hummus on Ciabatta
|Housemade Hummus
|$10.00
Garlic Hummus, Walnut Pesto, Roasted Peppers w/ Lavash + Veggies
PIZZA
Freak Brothers Pizza
901 N. First St., Phoenix
|Hummus & Pita
|$8.00
Lebanese family recipe. Comes with fluffy oven finished pita bread for dipping. Hummus contains sesame. Pita contains gluten. Can substitute or add veggies (cucumber, carrot, bell pepper).
d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
3214 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Hummus Plate
|$6.75
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix
|Hummus & Veg
|$11.99
Two types of hummus, ranch, cucumbers, carrots, bell pepper, celery & pita bread