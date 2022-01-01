Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus Board (togo)$12.50
Your choice of 2....Garlic, Jalapeño cilantro, or sound dried tomato hummus, carrots, cucumbers, radish, basil pesto, honey drizzle, pita.
(substitute 1 choice for Pimento dip for $1 extra)
More about Little O's
Thai Panang Curry Hummus image

 

Luckys

817 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Panang Curry Hummus$10.00
Topped with peanuts, toasty coconut, and mint. Served with cucumber, tomato, pita, and a side of house made chili oil.
More about Luckys
Fair Trade Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fair Trade Cafe

1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1416 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Hummus Sandwich$11.00
House made traditional hummus, spring mix, spinach, tomato, cucumber, sprouts on multi-grain bread. Vegan.
Hummus Plate$8.10
Traditional homemade hummus drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with paprika. Topped with kalamata olives and sliced almonds, Served with pita bread, carrots, celery and cucumber slices for dipping.
More about Fair Trade Cafe
Edgemont image

 

Edgemont

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Hummus and Pita$9.95
served with fresh veggies
More about Edgemont
Item pic

 

Perfetto de Cafe

2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pita and Hummus Plate$5.25
Homemade hummus, grilled pita, garnished with carrots.
More about Perfetto de Cafe
Huss Brewing Company image

 

Huss Brewing Company

100 East Camelback Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$10.00
Choose from cilantro line, roasted garlic + black pepper, or roasted bell pepper hummus.
More about Huss Brewing Company
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sabra Hummus & Pretzels$2.00
Hummus Cup$1.50
More about Outlier Cafe
Item pic

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus Crudite$12.00
housemade hummus and fresh vegetables
More about LGO Grocery
Item pic

 

32 Shea

10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Hummus Sandwich (V)$10.00
Tomato, Cucumber, Greens, Avocado + Housemade Hummus on Ciabatta
Vegan Hummus Sandwich (V)$11.00
Tomato, Cucumber, Greens, Avocado + Housemade Hummus on Ciabatta
Housemade Hummus$10.00
Garlic Hummus, Walnut Pesto, Roasted Peppers w/ Lavash + Veggies
More about 32 Shea
Item pic

PIZZA

Freak Brothers Pizza

901 N. First St., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1315 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus & Pita$8.00
Lebanese family recipe. Comes with fluffy oven finished pita bread for dipping. Hummus contains sesame. Pita contains gluten. Can substitute or add veggies (cucumber, carrot, bell pepper).
More about Freak Brothers Pizza
Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia

3214 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Plate$6.75
More about d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus & Veg$11.99
Two types of hummus, ranch, cucumbers, carrots, bell pepper, celery & pita bread
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Carrot Hummus$10.00
More about Match Market
Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - 7th Ave

5502 N 7th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Side (3.25oz + fltbrd)$4.00
Hummus Plate$7.75
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - 7th Ave

Map

Map

