Jambalaya in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve jambalaya
More about Phoenix Bourbon Room - PHX Bourbon Room
Phoenix Bourbon Room - PHX Bourbon Room
2 E Jefferson St #22-217, Phoenix
|Jambalaya
|$24.00
More about CC's on Central
CC's on Central
2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix
|Jambalaya w/shrimp
|$17.25
Pronounced Jahm-buh-lie-uh. The word is a combination of the French word "jambon" meaning ham & African word "aya" meaning rice. This dish is made with a tomato based roux, creole herbs & seasonings, chicken & sausage.
|Jambalaya
|$14.95
Pronounced Jahm-buh-lie-uh. The word is a combination of the French word "jambon" meaning ham & African word "aya" meaning rice. This dish is made with a tomato based roux, creole herbs & seasonings, chicken & sausage.