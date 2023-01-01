Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve jambalaya

Phoenix Bourbon Room image

 

Phoenix Bourbon Room - PHX Bourbon Room

2 E Jefferson St #22-217, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jambalaya$24.00
More about Phoenix Bourbon Room - PHX Bourbon Room
Item pic

 

CC's on Central

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jambalaya w/shrimp$17.25
Pronounced Jahm-buh-lie-uh. The word is a combination of the French word "jambon" meaning ham & African word "aya" meaning rice. This dish is made with a tomato based roux, creole herbs & seasonings, chicken & sausage.
Jambalaya$14.95
Pronounced Jahm-buh-lie-uh. The word is a combination of the French word "jambon" meaning ham & African word "aya" meaning rice. This dish is made with a tomato based roux, creole herbs & seasonings, chicken & sausage.
More about CC's on Central
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Grain Mustard Beef$6.00
More about Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Ham Sandwiches

Spinach Salad

Chopped Chicken Salad

Calamari

Octopus

Cheesecake

Pho

Carne Asada Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (133 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (841 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston