Katsu in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve katsu

Item pic

 

Koi Sushi Wok - 4205 W Anthem way, A109, Anthem, 85086

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Japanese Curry Katsu$16.50
Japanese Curry Katsu$12.50
Japanese Curry Katsu$16.50
More about Koi Sushi Wok - 4205 W Anthem way, A109, Anthem, 85086
Lylo Swim Club image

 

Lylo Swim Club

400 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Katsu Chicken Sandwich$18.00
spicy mayo, peanut slaw, potato bun(contains gluten)
More about Lylo Swim Club
Item pic

 

Fuku Sushi - 7th Ave - 5538 N 7th St #110

5538 N 7th St #110, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$14.99
Panko breaded chicken breast lightly pan fried served on white rice with Asian BBQ sauce.
More about Fuku Sushi - 7th Ave - 5538 N 7th St #110
Main pic

 

Obon Biltmore - 2502 E Camelback Rd #119

2502 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Katsu Bun$8.00
More about Obon Biltmore - 2502 E Camelback Rd #119
Chicken Katsu Bop image

 

Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant

7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Bop$11.99
Panko breaded Chicken Breast deep-fried to perfection. Severed over rice and Steamed Vegetables topped with our Katsu sauce
Bento Chicken Katsu$13.99
Chicken Breast Freshly Breaded and Fried in Crispy Panko Flakes
More about Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES

Clever Koi - Central

4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (3906 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$16.50
Panko chicken cutlet, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, and house special aioli. Served on toasted white bread.
More about Clever Koi - Central

