Katsu in Phoenix

Koi Sushi Wok - 4205 W Anthem way, A109, Anthem, 85086
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|$16.50
|$12.50
|$16.50
Lylo Swim Club
400 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Katsu Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
spicy mayo, peanut slaw, potato bun(contains gluten)
Fuku Sushi - 7th Ave - 5538 N 7th St #110
5538 N 7th St #110, Phoenix
|Chicken Katsu
|$14.99
Panko breaded chicken breast lightly pan fried served on white rice with Asian BBQ sauce.
Obon Biltmore - 2502 E Camelback Rd #119
2502 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix
|Pork Katsu Bun
|$8.00
Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant
7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix
|Chicken Katsu Bop
|$11.99
Panko breaded Chicken Breast deep-fried to perfection. Severed over rice and Steamed Vegetables topped with our Katsu sauce
|Bento Chicken Katsu
|$13.99
Chicken Breast Freshly Breaded and Fried in Crispy Panko Flakes