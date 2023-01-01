Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve kimchi

Seoul BBQ & Sushi image

BBQ • SUSHI

Seoul BBQ & Sushi

11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Radish Kimchi$2.99
56. Kimchi Bokeum Bap (김치 볶음밥)$15.99
Wok-fried rice and kimchi with a choice of: beef, pork, seafood, vegetables, Spam, mixed seafood ($1.00)
Additional cost: extra meat ($3.00), extra egg ($2.00)
Kimchi$2.99
More about Seoul BBQ & Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Walter Studios - 747 West Roosevelt Street

747 West Roosevelt Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SD Kimchi Aioli$1.00
More about Walter Studios - 747 West Roosevelt Street
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Kimchi Noodle Bowl$1.50
More about Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
Kimchi image

 

Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant

7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi$2.59
Kimchi made with Napa cabbage. Salted and marinated in its flavorful and unique red pepper sauce, fermented to perfection for that unique taste unlike any in the world. Eaten with every Korean meal
More about Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES

Clever Koi - Central

4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (3906 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Kimchi Ramen$18.50
Paitan, house stock, 5 spice shoyu tare, confit chicken thigh, bean sprouts, kimchi, mushrooms, scallion, soft egg, chili oil, chili crisp.
8 oz Side Kimchi$4.00
More about Clever Koi - Central

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Italian Salad

Mushroom Burgers

Mango Smoothies

Tuna Wraps

Crab Rolls

Crispy Chicken

Lasagna

Green Tea Ice Cream

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (133 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (841 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston