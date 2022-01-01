Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve lasagna

Banner pic

 

Nello's Pizza

4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$17.00
Pasta layered with Bolognese Sauce, Mozzarella, Fontinella, Asiago, Ricotta
More about Nello's Pizza
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (547 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna with Side Salad$14.49
Lasagna$10.49
More about My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

MANCUSO’S Restaurant

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Meat Lasagna$15.00
House made, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
Meat Lasagna$26.00
House made, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
More about MANCUSO’S Restaurant
Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen image

 

Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen

21050 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Lasagna$8.00
three meat bolognese ragu, besciamella sauce
More about Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen
Pizza Heaven Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Heaven Bistro

5150 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lasagna$14.50
More about Pizza Heaven Bistro
Item pic

 

Pomo Pizzeria - Biltmore

2502 East Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna al Forno$20.95
bolognese meat sauce, besciamella, parmigiano. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour. Contains eggs (locally farmed).
More about Pomo Pizzeria - Biltmore
Item pic

 

Pomo Pizzeria - Downtown Phoenix

705 N 1st St. Unit 120, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna al Forno$20.95
bolognese meat sauce, besciamella, parmigiano. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour. Contains eggs (locally farmed).
More about Pomo Pizzeria - Downtown Phoenix

