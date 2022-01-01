Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve lobsters

Koi Sushi Wok image

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Lobster Sauce$13.95
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
More about Taphouse Kitchen
EZBACHI #3 image

 

EZBACHI #3

880 E. Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOBSTER PLATE$34.99
Cold water lobster sautéed w/garlic butter and lemon grilled to perfection. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
More about EZBACHI #3
EZBACHI #1 image

 

EZBACHI #1

1713 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LOBSTER PLATE$34.99
Cold water lobster sautéed w/garlic butter and lemon grilled to perfection. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
SALMON & LOBSTER$39.99
More about EZBACHI #1
Mancuso's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mancuso's

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12oz New York & 6oz Lobster$65.00
6oz Lobster Tail Oscar$32.00
Lump crabmeat, fontina cheese, béarnaise, asparagus
More about Mancuso's
Item pic

 

32 Shea

10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Mac-N-Cheese$18.50
Creamy Gouda-Goat Cheese Sauce, Butter-Garlic Lobster Tails +White Truffle Oil Drizzle
More about 32 Shea
Superstition Meadery image

 

Superstition Meadery

1110 E. Washington St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster, Crab & Shrimp Roll$18.00
Shell fish mixed in citrus aioli, tipped with melted swiss cheese, green papaya wasabi slaw and lemon dressing on Challah Roll.
More about Superstition Meadery
Restaurant banner

 

EZBACHI #2

2885 N 91 AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOBSTER PLATE$34.99
Cold water lobster sautéed w/garlic butter and lemon grilled to perfection. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
Salmon & Lobster$39.99
More about EZBACHI #2

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Hummus

Rice Bowls

Gyoza

Cheeseburgers

Squid

Cobb Salad

Mango Smoothies

Veggie Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston