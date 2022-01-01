Lobsters in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve lobsters
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Shrimp Lobster Sauce
|$13.95
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix
|Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese
|$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
EZBACHI #3
880 E. Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix
|LOBSTER PLATE
|$34.99
Cold water lobster sautéed w/garlic butter and lemon grilled to perfection. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
EZBACHI #1
1713 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix
|LOBSTER PLATE
|$34.99
Cold water lobster sautéed w/garlic butter and lemon grilled to perfection. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
|SALMON & LOBSTER
|$39.99
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mancuso's
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|12oz New York & 6oz Lobster
|$65.00
|6oz Lobster Tail Oscar
|$32.00
Lump crabmeat, fontina cheese, béarnaise, asparagus
32 Shea
10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
|Lobster Mac-N-Cheese
|$18.50
Creamy Gouda-Goat Cheese Sauce, Butter-Garlic Lobster Tails +White Truffle Oil Drizzle
Superstition Meadery
1110 E. Washington St., Phoenix
|Lobster, Crab & Shrimp Roll
|$18.00
Shell fish mixed in citrus aioli, tipped with melted swiss cheese, green papaya wasabi slaw and lemon dressing on Challah Roll.