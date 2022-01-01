Lox in Phoenix

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scramble - Camelback

2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix

Lox Platter$13.79
Smoked salmon, toasted bagel, cream cheese, red onion, tomatoes & capers
More about Scramble - Camelback
SANDWICHES

The Refuge Cafe

4727 N 7th Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (244 reviews)
Lox with Bagel$9.00
More about The Refuge Cafe
Scramble - 7th St.

9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix

TakeoutDelivery
Lox Platter$13.79
Smoked salmon, toasted bagel, cream cheese, red onion, tomatoes & capers
More about Scramble - 7th St.
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

TakeoutDelivery
Nova Lox Plate$19.99
Traditionally smoked Norwegian salmon with the perfect balance of flavors. Served with fresh-baked bagel or bialy, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, and your choice of plain, chive, or veggie cream cheese.
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox & Bagel$14.75
cold smoked salmon | tomatoes | capers | hard boiled egg | avocado | pickled onion | creamed cheese | choice of bagel
More about Breakfast Club
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox and Bagel$12.75
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
32 Shea

10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lox$10.00
Smoked Salmon, Capers, Cream Cheese Tomato + Red Onion-Jicama-Carrot Salad on Everything Bagel
More about 32 Shea
Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

TakeoutDelivery
Lox & Bagel$14.75
cold smoked salmon | tomatoes | capers | hard boiled egg | avocado | pickled onion | creamed cheese | choice of bagel
More about Breakfast Club

