Lox in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve lox
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Lox Platter
|$13.79
Smoked salmon, toasted bagel, cream cheese, red onion, tomatoes & capers
Scramble - 7th St.
9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix
|Lox Platter
|$13.79
Smoked salmon, toasted bagel, cream cheese, red onion, tomatoes & capers
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Nova Lox Plate
|$19.99
Traditionally smoked Norwegian salmon with the perfect balance of flavors. Served with fresh-baked bagel or bialy, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, and your choice of plain, chive, or veggie cream cheese.
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Lox & Bagel
|$14.75
cold smoked salmon | tomatoes | capers | hard boiled egg | avocado | pickled onion | creamed cheese | choice of bagel
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|Lox and Bagel
|$12.75
32 Shea
10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
|Lox
|$10.00
Smoked Salmon, Capers, Cream Cheese Tomato + Red Onion-Jicama-Carrot Salad on Everything Bagel