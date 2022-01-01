Mango sticky rice in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
More about Thai E-San
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango
|$8.99
|Sticky Rice with Mango
|$8.99
More about Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix
|Mango with sticky rice
|$9.00
More about Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
GRILL
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|Sticky Rice with Mango
|$10.95
seasonal
|Sticky Rice with Mango
|$10.95
seasonal