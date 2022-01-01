Margherita pizza in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve margherita pizza
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
roasted tomatoes, premium cheese, housemade mozzarella and basil
|GF Margherita Pizza
|$18.00
roasted tomatoes, premium cheese, housemade mozzarella and basil
PIZZA
Freak Brothers Pizza
901 N. First St., Phoenix
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes & fresh basil
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix
|Pizza Margarita
|$18.99
Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, herbed ricotta cheese, sliced ripe tomato, fresh basil