Margherita pizza in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Edgemont image

 

Edgemont

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margarita Pizza$12.95
More about Edgemont
Item pic

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Margherita Pizza$16.00
roasted tomatoes, premium cheese, housemade mozzarella and basil
GF Margherita Pizza$18.00
roasted tomatoes, premium cheese, housemade mozzarella and basil
More about LGO Grocery
Margherita Pizza image

PIZZA

Freak Brothers Pizza

901 N. First St., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1315 reviews)
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$12.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes & fresh basil
More about Freak Brothers Pizza
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pizza Margarita$18.99
Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, herbed ricotta cheese, sliced ripe tomato, fresh basil
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
Item pic

 

Federal Pizza

5210 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Fresh Mozz, Roasted Tomato, Basil + EVOO
More about Federal Pizza

