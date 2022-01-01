Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Mancuso's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mancuso's

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salad$15.00
Chicken breast, artichoke hearts, feta, peppers, mushrooms, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette
More about Mancuso's
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$6.00
Herb Chicken, Romaine, Grape Tomato, Artichoke, Kalamata Olives, Garbanzo Bean, Pita Chips, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Outlier Cafe
Item pic

 

Fillmore Coffee Co.

600 North 4th St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, grilled red peppers, artichoke hearts, red onion, kalamata olives, garlic hummus, goat cheese crumbles, served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Fillmore Coffee Co.

