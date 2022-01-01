Mussels in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve mussels
Oak on Camelback
111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Mussels
|$14.50
Oak-fired, sweet ginger thai coconut curry broth, thai basil, served with warm naan
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Spicy Mussel with Basil
|$16.99
Stir-fried mussels in special sauce with zucchini, bell pepper, onions and basil
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Osteria Mia
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Mussels Fra Diavolo
|$16.00
1 pound of fresh mussels served in a nduja and white wine broth with tomatoes, herbs and grilled crostini.