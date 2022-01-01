Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve mussels

Consumer pic

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baked Mussels$9.95
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Oak on Camelback image

 

Oak on Camelback

111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mussels$14.50
Oak-fired, sweet ginger thai coconut curry broth, thai basil, served with warm naan
More about Oak on Camelback
Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Mussel with Basil$16.99
Stir-fried mussels in special sauce with zucchini, bell pepper, onions and basil
More about Thai E-San
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Osteria Mia

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (312 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels Fra Diavolo$16.00
1 pound of fresh mussels served in a nduja and white wine broth with tomatoes, herbs and grilled crostini.
More about Osteria Mia
Consumer pic

 

Belly Kitchen & Bar - PHX

4971 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
MUSSELS$26.00
More about Belly Kitchen & Bar - PHX

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Crab Rolls

Lox

Mac And Cheese

Turkey Clubs

Shrimp Rolls

Steak Salad

Shrimp Tempura

Fish And Chips

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston