Nachos in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve nachos

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Fiesta Nachos$13.49
Fresh flour chips topped with red and green chili beef, beans, machaca, and cheese
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
Item pic

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brunch Nachos (togo)$12.50
tortilla chips, shredded cheese, green enchilada sauce, scrambled egg, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream
add protein for a little extra
Nachos (togo)$13.50
tortilla chips, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, red and green enchilada sauces, pico de gallo. ADD chicken $5 ground beef $4
More about Little O's
Item pic

 

Joyride Central

5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$11.00
asadero cheese, black beans, avocado, tomatillo salsa, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic, hatch green chili queso
Kids Nachos$6.00
More about Joyride Central
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 image

 

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2

10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada Nachos$14.59
Corn Tortilla Rounds, Smashed Tio Oso's Borracho Beans, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa and Cilantro
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
I-10 Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips baked with refried beans, cheddar and Oaxaca cheese. Topped with cilantro, cotija cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and a drizzle of sour cream.
More about Crescent Ballroom
Taco Guild image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Guild

546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (8519 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$11.00
Queso, beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos
More about Taco Guild
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3 image

FRENCH FRIES

Salvadoreño Restaurant #3

8911 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (909 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos de Carne Asada$11.95
Carne Asada Nachos served with grilled steak, melted cheese, beans, jalapeños,
More about Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
Totchos image

 

Luckys

817 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Fries$10.00
Crispy fries topped with nacho beer cheese, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cilantro. Served with a side of salsa verde.
More about Luckys
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Juanas Nachos$11.95
More about La Casa de Juana
Consumer pic

 

El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee

4025 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos w/ Meat$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, choice of meat, melted and shredded cheese
Nachos$8.00
Corn tortilla chips covered in melted and shredded cheese
More about El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Loaded Nachos$11.50
queso • cheddar cheese • bacon •
black olive • pico de gallo • chili •
house made guac • pickled jalapeno
Tortilla Chips or Regular fries
*Shown with waffle fry upgrade
More about Lookout Tavern
Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN image

TACOS

Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN

5538 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
STREET CORN NACHOS$15.00
Shredded Chicken + Queso Sauce + Elote + Black Beans + Jalapenos + Pico + Cilantro Crema + Cotija Cheese
More about Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos$12.69
Topped with mixed cheese, Southwest queso, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeño peppers, black beans, salsa & sour cream
Cauliflower Nachos$12.79
Roasted cauliflower, chipotle queso, corn pico de gallo, pickled red onion, roasted garlic chile crema & cotija cheese
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
Item pic

 

Barrio Queen

21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (7013 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Chingones$15.00
Homemade corn tortilla chips layered with tender pork green chile, melted Oaxaca cheese, roasted red onions and topped with our traditional pico de gallo.
More about Barrio Queen
Item pic

 

The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Piled High Nachos$11.00
House made tortilla chips smothered with nacho cheese, onion, tomato, and jalapeno. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Piled High Nachos$11.00
Tri-colored tortilla chips coverd in cheese sauce, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa. Add pulled chicken, pork or avocado for $1.50. Add brisket for 2.50
More about The Tennessee Grill
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries Breakfast Nachos$16.00
2 eggs any style / waffle fries / green chile pulled pork / black bean relish / cheddar cheese / ranchero sauce / fresh jalapeños / green onions / avocado relish / avocado crema / pico de gallo
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar
PHX image

 

PHX

3 S 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Trash Can Nachos$16.00
blue corn tortilla chips, black beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, queso, guacamole, sour cream [add chicken or bbq pork +6]
More about PHX

