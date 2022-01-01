Nachos in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve nachos
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|Fiesta Nachos
|$13.49
Fresh flour chips topped with red and green chili beef, beans, machaca, and cheese
More about Little O's
PIZZA
Little O's
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
|Brunch Nachos (togo)
|$12.50
tortilla chips, shredded cheese, green enchilada sauce, scrambled egg, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream
add protein for a little extra
|Nachos (togo)
|$13.50
tortilla chips, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, red and green enchilada sauces, pico de gallo. ADD chicken $5 ground beef $4
More about Joyride Central
Joyride Central
5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Nachos
|$11.00
asadero cheese, black beans, avocado, tomatillo salsa, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic, hatch green chili queso
|Kids Nachos
|$6.00
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix
|Tostada Nachos
|$14.59
Corn Tortilla Rounds, Smashed Tio Oso's Borracho Beans, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa and Cilantro
More about Crescent Ballroom
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|I-10 Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla chips baked with refried beans, cheddar and Oaxaca cheese. Topped with cilantro, cotija cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and a drizzle of sour cream.
More about Taco Guild
TACOS • SALADS
Taco Guild
546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix
|Nachos
|$11.00
Queso, beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos
More about Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
FRENCH FRIES
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
8911 N Central Ave, Phoenix
|Nachos de Carne Asada
|$11.95
Carne Asada Nachos served with grilled steak, melted cheese, beans, jalapeños,
More about Luckys
Luckys
817 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix
|Nacho Fries
|$10.00
Crispy fries topped with nacho beer cheese, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cilantro. Served with a side of salsa verde.
More about El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee
El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee
4025 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Nachos w/ Meat
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, choice of meat, melted and shredded cheese
|Nachos
|$8.00
Corn tortilla chips covered in melted and shredded cheese
More about Lookout Tavern
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Loaded Nachos
|$11.50
queso • cheddar cheese • bacon •
black olive • pico de gallo • chili •
house made guac • pickled jalapeno
Tortilla Chips or Regular fries
*Shown with waffle fry upgrade
More about Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN
TACOS
Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN
5538 N 7th St, Phoenix
|STREET CORN NACHOS
|$15.00
Shredded Chicken + Queso Sauce + Elote + Black Beans + Jalapenos + Pico + Cilantro Crema + Cotija Cheese
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix
|Nachos
|$12.69
Topped with mixed cheese, Southwest queso, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeño peppers, black beans, salsa & sour cream
|Cauliflower Nachos
|$12.79
Roasted cauliflower, chipotle queso, corn pico de gallo, pickled red onion, roasted garlic chile crema & cotija cheese
More about Barrio Queen
Barrio Queen
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98, Phoenix
|Nachos Chingones
|$15.00
Homemade corn tortilla chips layered with tender pork green chile, melted Oaxaca cheese, roasted red onions and topped with our traditional pico de gallo.
More about The Tennessee Grill
The Tennessee Grill
4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem
|Piled High Nachos
|$11.00
House made tortilla chips smothered with nacho cheese, onion, tomato, and jalapeno. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
|Piled High Nachos
|$11.00
Tri-colored tortilla chips coverd in cheese sauce, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa. Add pulled chicken, pork or avocado for $1.50. Add brisket for 2.50
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX
|Waffle Fries Breakfast Nachos
|$16.00
2 eggs any style / waffle fries / green chile pulled pork / black bean relish / cheddar cheese / ranchero sauce / fresh jalapeños / green onions / avocado relish / avocado crema / pico de gallo
More about PHX
PHX
3 S 2nd Street, Phoenix
|Trash Can Nachos
|$16.00
blue corn tortilla chips, black beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, queso, guacamole, sour cream [add chicken or bbq pork +6]