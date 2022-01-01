Noodle soup in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Nello's Pizza
Nello's Pizza
4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix
|Soup- turkey noodle
|$7.00
More about Thai E-San
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Noodles Soup
|$0.00
Noodles in special broth with bean sprouts,
cilantro, onions and your choice of protein
|1/2 Silver Noodle Soup
|$9.99
|Silver Noodles Soup
|$16.99
Clear noodles with chicken, pork, shrimp,
mixed vegetables, garlic, green onions and cilantro
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|VEGAN NOODLE SOUP
|$15.00
More about Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.00