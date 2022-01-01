Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve noodle soup

Banner pic

 

Nello's Pizza

4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup- turkey noodle$7.00
More about Nello's Pizza
Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Noodles Soup$0.00
Noodles in special broth with bean sprouts,
cilantro, onions and your choice of protein
1/2 Silver Noodle Soup$9.99
Silver Noodles Soup$16.99
Clear noodles with chicken, pork, shrimp,
mixed vegetables, garlic, green onions and cilantro
More about Thai E-San
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VEGAN NOODLE SOUP$15.00
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Item pic

 

Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road

4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
More about Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
Bertha's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bertha's Cafe

3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
8oz Chicken Noodle Soup$4.25
16Oz Chicken Noodle Soup$7.00
More about Bertha's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Steak Burritos

Curry

Chimichangas

Grilled Chicken

Turkey Bacon

Thai Salad

Green Tea Ice Cream

Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston