Omelettes in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve omelettes

Scramble - Camelback

2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Omelette$12.79
Squash, zucchini, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion & Monterey jack
Western Omelette$12.79
Cured ham, caramelized onions, bell peppers & cheddar
Monterey Omelette$12.79
Spinach, sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack
More about Scramble - Camelback
Scramble - 7th St.

9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Omelette$12.79
Squash, zucchini, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion & Monterey jack
Western Omelette$12.79
Cured ham, caramelized onions, bell peppers & cheddar
Monterey Omelette$12.79
Spinach, sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack
More about Scramble - 7th St.
FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (2054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
California Omelette$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
Southwest Omelette$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
Build Your Own Omelette$12.00
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
More about Over Easy
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Three Egg Omelette$10.95
Three Eggs with Your Choice of three Fillings, Hash Browns or Home Fries, Bacon or Sausage, Toast or English Muffin.
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Omelette$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
California Omelette$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
Build Your Own Omelette$12.00
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
More about Over Easy
Edgemont

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Architects Omelette$10.95
More about Edgemont
FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Omelette$13.99
Diced Green Peppers, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Monterey Jack.
Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast
Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2
Greek Omelette$13.99
Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese.
Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast
Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2
Veggie Omelette$12.95
Diced Green Peppers, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Monterey Jack.
Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast
Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House Van Buren

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carnitas Omelette$13.00
Open face omelette with lots of carnitas and mix cheese. Topped off with guacamole crema fresca and cilantro. Served with roasted potatoes.
Sunshine Omelette$13.00
3 egg white omelette with Sautee spinach, roasted chicken folded with Swiss cheese and topped off with fresh avocado and sliced Roma tomatoes. Served with fresh fruit
Ms.Piggy Omelette$13.00
More about The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carnitas Omelette$13.00
Open face omelette with lots of carnitas and mix cheese. Topped off with guacamole crema fresca and cilantro. Served with roasted potatoes and 2 corn tortilla
Ms. Piggy Omelette$13.00
3 egg omelette with sausage , bacon , sautéed spinach Swiss cheese. Serve with side of roasted salsa , roasted potatoes, and your choice of bread.
Sunshine Omelette$13.00
3 egg white omelette with Sautee spinach, roasted chicken folded with Swiss cheese and topped off with fresh avocado and sliced Roma tomatoes. Served with fresh fruit
More about The Bread and Honey House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Omelette$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
California Omelette$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
Build Your Own Omelette$12.00
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
More about Over Easy

