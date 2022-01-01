Omelettes in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve omelettes
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.79
Squash, zucchini, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion & Monterey jack
|Western Omelette
|$12.79
Cured ham, caramelized onions, bell peppers & cheddar
|Monterey Omelette
|$12.79
Spinach, sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack
Scramble - 7th St.
9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.79
Squash, zucchini, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes, red onion & Monterey jack
|Western Omelette
|$12.79
Cured ham, caramelized onions, bell peppers & cheddar
|Monterey Omelette
|$12.79
Spinach, sauteed mushrooms & Monterey jack
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
|California Omelette
|$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
|Southwest Omelette
|$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.00
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Three Egg Omelette
|$10.95
Three Eggs with Your Choice of three Fillings, Hash Browns or Home Fries, Bacon or Sausage, Toast or English Muffin.
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|Southwest Omelette
|$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
|California Omelette
|$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.00
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Veggie Omelette
|$13.99
Diced Green Peppers, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Monterey Jack.
Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast
Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2
|Greek Omelette
|$13.99
Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese.
Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast
Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.95
Diced Green Peppers, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Monterey Jack.
Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast
Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2
The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|Carnitas Omelette
|$13.00
Open face omelette with lots of carnitas and mix cheese. Topped off with guacamole crema fresca and cilantro. Served with roasted potatoes.
|Sunshine Omelette
|$13.00
3 egg white omelette with Sautee spinach, roasted chicken folded with Swiss cheese and topped off with fresh avocado and sliced Roma tomatoes. Served with fresh fruit
|Ms.Piggy Omelette
|$13.00
The Bread and Honey House
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix
|Carnitas Omelette
|$13.00
Open face omelette with lots of carnitas and mix cheese. Topped off with guacamole crema fresca and cilantro. Served with roasted potatoes and 2 corn tortilla
|Ms. Piggy Omelette
|$13.00
3 egg omelette with sausage , bacon , sautéed spinach Swiss cheese. Serve with side of roasted salsa , roasted potatoes, and your choice of bread.
|Sunshine Omelette
|$13.00
3 egg white omelette with Sautee spinach, roasted chicken folded with Swiss cheese and topped off with fresh avocado and sliced Roma tomatoes. Served with fresh fruit
Over Easy
2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix
|Southwest Omelette
|$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
|California Omelette
|$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.00
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1