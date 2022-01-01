Pad see in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve pad see
More about Thai E-San
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Pad See Ew
|$0.00
Stir-fried big fresh noodles with broccoli,
bean sprouts, egg and your choice of protein
More about Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix
|Pad See Ew
|$12.00
Big noodles stir fried with your choice, eggs, broccoli, carrots and bean sprouts
More about Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
GRILL
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|L - Pad See Ew
|$0.00
|Pad See Ew
|$0.00
Wide rice noodle, egg, yellow onion carrot, broccoli and cabbage, Served with (1) Veggie Roll
|Pad See Ew
|$0.00
Wide rice noodle, egg, yellow onion carrot, broccoli and cabbage, Served with (1) Veggie Roll