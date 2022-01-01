Pad thai in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve pad thai
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Pad Thai of your choice
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|L9 - Vegetarian Pad Thai
|House Pad Thai
|$15.99
Stir-fried noodles with chicken & shrimp, egg, and bean sprouts, topped with green onions and ground peanuts
|L8 - Pad Thai
Lom Wong
218 E Portland, Phoenix
|Pad Thai Tofu
|$16.00
|Pad Thai Kung
|$20.00
|Pad Thai Langoustine
|$27.00
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161, Phoenix
|Pad Thai
|$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
GRILL
Thai Recipe Bistro
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle, egg, green onion, bean sprout and crushed peanut, Served with (1) Veggie Roll
|L - Pad Thai
SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES
Clever Koi
4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix
|House Pad Thai
|$12.00
Rice noodles, scrambled egg, carrots, crushed peanuts, daikon radish, bean sprouts, scallion, and toasted sesame seeds.
Pad Thai Sauce - fish sauce, hoisin, sake, tamarind, brown sugar, gochjang, sambal