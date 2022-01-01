Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve pad thai

Koi Sushi Wok image

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad Thai of your choice
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
L9 - Vegetarian Pad Thai
House Pad Thai$15.99
Stir-fried noodles with chicken & shrimp, egg, and bean sprouts, topped with green onions and ground peanuts
L8 - Pad Thai
More about Thai E-San
Main pic

 

Lom Wong

218 E Portland, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai Tofu$16.00
Pad Thai Kung$20.00
Pad Thai Langoustine$27.00
More about Lom Wong
Pad Thai image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (2448 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Pad Thai image

 

Thai Chili 2 Go

5029 E Chandler Blvd Ste 306, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Recipe Bistro image

GRILL

Thai Recipe Bistro

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle, egg, green onion, bean sprout and crushed peanut, Served with (1) Veggie Roll
L - Pad Thai
More about Thai Recipe Bistro
House Pad Thai image

SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES

Clever Koi

4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (3906 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
House Pad Thai$12.00
Rice noodles, scrambled egg, carrots, crushed peanuts, daikon radish, bean sprouts, scallion, and toasted sesame seeds.
Pad Thai Sauce - fish sauce, hoisin, sake, tamarind, brown sugar, gochjang, sambal
More about Clever Koi
Pad Thai image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

2750 W Dove Valley Rd. Ste 180, Phoenix

Avg 3.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go

