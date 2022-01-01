Pancakes in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve pancakes
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.29
Two large fluffy cakes served with butter & syrup
Taphouse Kitchen
3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix
|Bread Pudding Pancakes
|$10.00
Sweet cinnamon syrup, whipped butter, crème anglaise, powdered sugar
Scramble - 7th St.
9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.29
Two large fluffy cakes served with butter & syrup
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
|Kids Reese’s Pieces Pancakes
|$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk reeses pieces pancakes with butter and syrup
|Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk chocolate chip pancakes with butter and syrup
|Kids Blueberry Pancakes
|$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk blueberry pancakes with butter and syrup
Fame Caffe
4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix
|SIDE ONE PANCAKE
|$3.25
|PANCAKES
|$10.25
three buttermilk pancakes, powdered sugar, 100% pure maple syrup [2oz]
|SIDE TWO PANCAKES
|$6.00
Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Pancake
|$4.00
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.95
Buttermilk Pancakes topped with fresh berries, Sausage Patty, Whipped Butter, and Vermont Maple Syrup
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|(2) Protein Pancake
|$8.00
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
|(1) Protein Pancake
|$4.00
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
|(2) Pancake
|$7.00
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Kid Pancake
|$5.99
Happy Mouse Pancake - Served with choice of bacon or turkey sausage
|Grandma Sarah's Potato Pancakes
|$11.99
Hand-grated and crispy latkes! Includes three jumbo pancakes served with sour cream and applesauce.
|SD Potato Pancake
|$4.49
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Pancakes (2)
|$9.00
|Pancake Side 1 Cake
|$4.50
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Munchkins Pancakes
|$6.95
2 mini pancakes (plain, chocolate chip or fruity pebbles), 1 bacon strip
|Blueberry Bacon Pancakes
|$13.99
2 sweet cream pancakes infused with blueberries and bacon crumble and garnished with fresh blueberries and a sprinkle of bacon crumble. Topped with butter, syrup on the side, and sprinkled with powdered sugar
|Short Stack Pancakes (2)
|$5.29
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|Single Banana Bread Pancake
|$5.00
|Banana Bread Pancakes
|$12.75
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|French Pancakes
|$10.00
w/ honey, fresh fruit and creme fraîche
Breakfast Club
2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Pancakes (2)
|$9.00
|Pancake Side 1 Cake
|$4.50
Over Easy
2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix
|Kids Reese’s Pieces Pancakes
|$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk reeses pieces pancakes with butter and syrup
|Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk chocolate chip pancakes with butter and syrup
|Kids M&M Pancakes
|$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk M&M pancakes with butter and syrup
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX
|Power Protein Pancakes
|$14.50
rolled oats flour / flaxseed / chia seeds / protein powder / granola / bananas / fresh blueberries / ricotta whip
|KF Keto Pancakes
|$14.50
keto friendly / low carb / gluten free / sugar free / pork sausage / bacon / sugar free syrup
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$12.00
2 buttermilk cakes / honey ricotta whip / powdered sugar / mixed berries