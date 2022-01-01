Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve pancakes

Banner pic

 

Scramble - Camelback

2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.29
Two large fluffy cakes served with butter & syrup
More about Scramble - Camelback
Taphouse Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding Pancakes$10.00
Sweet cinnamon syrup, whipped butter, crème anglaise, powdered sugar
More about Taphouse Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Scramble - 7th St.

9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.29
Two large fluffy cakes served with butter & syrup
More about Scramble - 7th St.
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (2054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Reese’s Pieces Pancakes$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk reeses pieces pancakes with butter and syrup
Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk chocolate chip pancakes with butter and syrup
Kids Blueberry Pancakes$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk blueberry pancakes with butter and syrup
More about Over Easy
Fame Caffe image

 

Fame Caffe

4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SIDE ONE PANCAKE$3.25
PANCAKES$10.25
three buttermilk pancakes, powdered sugar, 100% pure maple syrup [2oz]
SIDE TWO PANCAKES$6.00
More about Fame Caffe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pancake$4.00
Buttermilk Pancakes$9.95
Buttermilk Pancakes topped with fresh berries, Sausage Patty, Whipped Butter, and Vermont Maple Syrup
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
Takeout
(2) Protein Pancake$8.00
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
(1) Protein Pancake$4.00
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
(2) Pancake$7.00
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
More about Over Easy
Item pic

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Pancake$5.99
Happy Mouse Pancake - Served with choice of bacon or turkey sausage
Grandma Sarah's Potato Pancakes$11.99
Hand-grated and crispy latkes! Includes three jumbo pancakes served with sour cream and applesauce.
SD Potato Pancake$4.49
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancakes (2)$9.00
Pancake Side 1 Cake$4.50
More about Breakfast Club
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Munchkins Pancakes$6.95
2 mini pancakes (plain, chocolate chip or fruity pebbles), 1 bacon strip
Blueberry Bacon Pancakes$13.99
2 sweet cream pancakes infused with blueberries and bacon crumble and garnished with fresh blueberries and a sprinkle of bacon crumble. Topped with butter, syrup on the side, and sprinkled with powdered sugar
Short Stack Pancakes (2)$5.29
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Banana Bread Pancake$5.00
Banana Bread Pancakes$12.75
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
French Pancakes image

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Pancakes$10.00
w/ honey, fresh fruit and creme fraîche
More about LGO Grocery
Item pic

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pancakes (2)$9.00
Pancake Side 1 Cake$4.50
More about Breakfast Club
Over Easy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Reese’s Pieces Pancakes$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk reeses pieces pancakes with butter and syrup
Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk chocolate chip pancakes with butter and syrup
Kids M&M Pancakes$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk M&M pancakes with butter and syrup
More about Over Easy
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Power Protein Pancakes$14.50
rolled oats flour / flaxseed / chia seeds / protein powder / granola / bananas / fresh blueberries / ricotta whip
KF Keto Pancakes$14.50
keto friendly / low carb / gluten free / sugar free / pork sausage / bacon / sugar free syrup
Buttermilk Pancakes$12.00
2 buttermilk cakes / honey ricotta whip / powdered sugar / mixed berries
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar

Map

