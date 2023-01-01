Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panna cotta in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve panna cotta

Osteria Mia image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Osteria Mia

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (312 reviews)
Takeout
Panna Cotta$8.00
More about Osteria Mia
Item pic

 

Ollie Vaughn's

1526 East McDowell Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
panna cotta$6.50
More about Ollie Vaughn's
Banner pic

 

Rosso Italian - 2 E Jefferson St

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panna Cotta$7.95
Traditional, Vanilla Bean, Cooked Cream, With Wild Seasonal Berries
More about Rosso Italian - 2 E Jefferson St
Item pic

 

Pomo Pizzeria - Biltmore

2502 East Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panna Cotta$7.95
delicate traditional pudding, cooked cream, vanilla bean, wild seasonal berries.
More about Pomo Pizzeria - Biltmore
Item pic

 

Pomo Pizzeria - Downtown Phoenix

705 N 1st St. Unit 120, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panna Cotta$9.95
delicate traditional pudding, cooked cream, vanilla bean, wild seasonal berries.
Panna Cotta$7.95
delicate traditional pudding, cooked cream, vanilla bean, wild seasonal berries.
More about Pomo Pizzeria - Downtown Phoenix

