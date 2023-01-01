Panna cotta in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve panna cotta
Osteria Mia
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Panna Cotta
|$8.00
Rosso Italian - 2 E Jefferson St
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Panna Cotta
|$7.95
Traditional, Vanilla Bean, Cooked Cream, With Wild Seasonal Berries
Pomo Pizzeria - Biltmore
2502 East Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Panna Cotta
|$7.95
delicate traditional pudding, cooked cream, vanilla bean, wild seasonal berries.