Pastrami reuben in Phoenix

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windsor
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Pastrami Reuben
|$15.00
Pastrami, sauerkraut, Emmenthaler cheese & Russian dressing on a marble rye bun
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Pastrami Reuben Sandwich
|$13.99
pastrami • swiss • grilled onion •
coleslaw • thousand island • grilled on
rye bread
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Pastrami Reuben
|$15.00
NOT AVAILABLE TILL AFTER 10:3O so good you will name your firstborn after it - on marble rye!
