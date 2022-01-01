Pastrami reuben in Phoenix

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windsor

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (2353 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pastrami Reuben$15.00
Pastrami, sauerkraut, Emmenthaler cheese & Russian dressing on a marble rye bun
More about Windsor
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Reuben Sandwich$13.99
pastrami • swiss • grilled onion •
coleslaw • thousand island • grilled on
rye bread
More about Lookout Tavern
Item pic

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Reuben$15.00
NOT AVAILABLE TILL AFTER 10:3O so good you will name your firstborn after it - on marble rye!
More about LGO Grocery
Item pic

 

Windsor Churn

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pastrami Reuben$15.00
Pastrami, sauerkraut, Emmenthaler cheese & Russian dressing on a marble rye bun
More about Windsor Churn
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Reuben$12.99
Thick-cut pastrami, 1000 island, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on marble rye
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

