Pastrami sandwiches in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastrami & Cheese Sandwich$3.00
More about Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
Little Miss BBQ - Tempe image

BBQ

Little Miss BBQ-University

4301 E University, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (3174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Sandwich$19.00
We make our pastrami in house, curing prime brisket for 72 hours, then cooked to perfection for 14 hours. A blend of cloves, spices and pepper make our weekly special a sell out! Sandwich served on a warm Noble Hawaiian bun with you choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
More about Little Miss BBQ-University
Item pic

 

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Reuben Sandwich$14.50
pastrami • swiss • grilled onion •
coleslaw • thousand island • grilled on
rye bread
More about Lookout Tavern
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar - Desert Ridge

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastrami Sandwich$15.75
6 oz pastrami / fried egg / swiss cheese / sriracha coleslaw / horseradish dijon mayo / brioche bun
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar - Desert Ridge
Little Miss BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Little Miss BBQ-Sunnyslope

8901 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Sandwich$19.00
Pastrami Sandwich$19.00
More about Little Miss BBQ-Sunnyslope

