Pastrami sandwiches in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches
More about Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Pastrami & Cheese Sandwich
|$3.00
More about Little Miss BBQ-University
BBQ
Little Miss BBQ-University
4301 E University, Phoenix
|Pastrami Sandwich
|$19.00
We make our pastrami in house, curing prime brisket for 72 hours, then cooked to perfection for 14 hours. A blend of cloves, spices and pepper make our weekly special a sell out! Sandwich served on a warm Noble Hawaiian bun with you choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
More about Lookout Tavern
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Pastrami Reuben Sandwich
|$14.50
pastrami • swiss • grilled onion •
coleslaw • thousand island • grilled on
rye bread
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar - Desert Ridge
Breakfast Kitchen Bar - Desert Ridge
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX
|Pastrami Sandwich
|$15.75
6 oz pastrami / fried egg / swiss cheese / sriracha coleslaw / horseradish dijon mayo / brioche bun
More about Little Miss BBQ-Sunnyslope
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Little Miss BBQ-Sunnyslope
8901 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Pastrami Sandwich
|$19.00
We make our pastrami in house, curing prime brisket for 72 hours, then cooked to perfection for 14 hours. A blend of cloves, spices and pepper make our weekly special a sell out! Sandwich served on a warm Noble Hawaiian bun with you choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.