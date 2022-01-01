Pastries in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve pastries
More about Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
201 East Washington Street, Phoenix
|GOURMET MUFFINS & PASTRIES
|$4.32
More about ollie vaughn's
ollie vaughn's
1526 East McDowell Road, Phoenix
|tile pastry
|$4.75
croissant dough, baked flat with sweet or savory toppings
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|GF PASTRY
|$5.00
More about Dapper & Stout Uptown
Dapper & Stout Uptown
100 E Camelback Rd #150, Phoenix
|GOURMET MUFFINS & PASTRIES
|$4.86
More about Marigold Maison | Phoenix
Marigold Maison | Phoenix
4720 E Cactus Rd Ste D118, Phoenix
|Samosa (Savory Pastry) (Veg)
|$6.00
Stuffed with potato, green peas, spices
|Samosa Chaat (Savory Pastry)
|$8.00
Stuffed with potato, green peas, spices
and topped with chickpeas, chaat masala, yogurt, mint, tamarind