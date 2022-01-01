Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve pastries

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company image

 

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

201 East Washington Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GOURMET MUFFINS & PASTRIES$4.32
More about Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
Item pic

 

ollie vaughn's

1526 East McDowell Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
tile pastry$4.75
croissant dough, baked flat with sweet or savory toppings
More about ollie vaughn's
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF PASTRY$5.00
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Dapper & Stout Uptown image

 

Dapper & Stout Uptown

100 E Camelback Rd #150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GOURMET MUFFINS & PASTRIES$4.86
More about Dapper & Stout Uptown
Marigold Maison | Phoenix image

 

Marigold Maison | Phoenix

4720 E Cactus Rd Ste D118, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Samosa (Savory Pastry) (Veg)$6.00
Stuffed with potato, green peas, spices
Samosa Chaat (Savory Pastry)$8.00
Stuffed with potato, green peas, spices
and topped with chickpeas, chaat masala, yogurt, mint, tamarind
More about Marigold Maison | Phoenix

