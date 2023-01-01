Pecan pies in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve pecan pies
MFG Coffee - 522 N 7th Avenue
522 N 7th Avenue, Phoenix
|Pecan Pie
|$0.00
LGO Cake Shop
4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix
|12" Bourbon Pecan Pie - For Christmas Pickup
|$50.00
12" pie tin, flaky pie crust, bourbon, roasted pecans
|11" Bourbon Pecan Pie - 22nd -Thanksgiving Only
|$50.00
flaky pie crust, bourbon, roasted pecans
Urban Cookies - Phoenix
2325 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Chocolate Pecan Pie Cupcake
|$4.35
Chocolate cake with chocolate ganache, pecan pie filling, and pie crust crumble. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, cornstarch, pecans
BBQ
Little Miss BBQ-University
4301 E University, Phoenix
|Bekke's Smoked Pecan Pie
|$7.00
5" personal smoked pecan pie, the perfect balance of sweet, smooth and smoke!