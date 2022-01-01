Penne in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve penne
More about Artichoke Pizza - Desert Ridge
Artichoke Pizza - Desert Ridge
21001 N. Tatum Blvd Suite 40-1365, Phoenix
|Penne with Vodka Sauce
|$14.00
Penne Pasta Tossed in a home-made Vodka Cream & Tomato Sauce, Topped with Parsley, Pecorino Romano and Grana Padano Cheese.
More about Avanti Restaurant & Catering - 2728 E. Thomas Road
Avanti Restaurant & Catering - 2728 E. Thomas Road
2728 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix
|Penne Al Forno
|$19.95
with meatballs & fontina cheese topped with marinara sauce
More about MANCUSO’S Restaurant
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
MANCUSO’S Restaurant
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|Penne Marina side
|$9.00
More about Pizza Heaven Bistro
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Heaven Bistro
5150 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Chipotle Chicken Penne
|$14.95
|Chipotle Shrimp Penne
|$17.00