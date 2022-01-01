Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve penne

Artichoke Pizza - Desert Ridge

21001 N. Tatum Blvd Suite 40-1365, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Penne with Vodka Sauce$14.00
Penne Pasta Tossed in a home-made Vodka Cream & Tomato Sauce, Topped with Parsley, Pecorino Romano and Grana Padano Cheese.
More about Artichoke Pizza - Desert Ridge
Avanti Restaurant & Catering - 2728 E. Thomas Road

2728 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Al Forno$19.95
with meatballs & fontina cheese topped with marinara sauce
More about Avanti Restaurant & Catering - 2728 E. Thomas Road
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

MANCUSO’S Restaurant

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Marina side$9.00
More about MANCUSO’S Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Heaven Bistro

5150 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Penne$14.95
Chipotle Shrimp Penne$17.00
More about Pizza Heaven Bistro
Artichoke Basille 16th st

6031 N 16th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Penne with Vodka Sauce$13.00
More about Artichoke Basille 16th st

