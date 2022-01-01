Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve pies

Banner pic

 

Nello's Pizza

4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
8" Spinach Pie$10.00
Organic Spinach, Mushroom, Garlic, Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella
14" Spinach Pie$21.00
Organic Spinach, Mushroom, Garlic, Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella
12" Spinach Pie$17.00
Organic Spinach, Mushroom, Garlic, Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella
More about Nello's Pizza
Neighborhood Pie (togo) image

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Neighborhood Pie (togo)$14.50
Little O's cheese blend, killer white sauce, spinach, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, mushroom, caramelized red onion
Apple Pie (togo)$7.50
Served with ice cream
More about Little O's
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS

Desert Donuts

3134 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (415 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Cream Pie$3.50
Coated in flavorful banana icing, then covered with graham cracker and finished off with a rich bavarian creme.
Pecan Pie$3.50
Dipped in maple icing and topped with pecans. Then dusted on the bottom with cinnamon sugar.
Apple Pie$3.50
Coated in cinnamon sugar, topped with apple and caramel drizzle.
More about Desert Donuts
The Kolache Cafe image

 

The Kolache Cafe

4302 E Ray Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Keylime Pie$1.98
Keylime Pie$1.98
Keylime Pie & Cheesecake$1.98
More about The Kolache Cafe
Item pic

 

LGO Cake Shop

4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buck's Lemon Meringue Pie$51.00
Lemon custard, graham cracker crust, torched meringue
Chelsea's Key Lime Pie$43.00
Key lime custard, graham cracker crust with pecans, whipped cream, lime zest
Peanut Butter Pie$34.00
Peanut butter mousse, dark chocolate ganache, graham cracker crust with roasted peanuts
More about LGO Cake Shop
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CHICKEN POT PIE$14.70
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stuffed Oat Bite Apple Pie$1.00
More about Outlier Cafe
Little Miss BBQ - Tempe image

BBQ

Little Miss BBQ

4301 E University, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (3174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bekke's Smoked Pecan Pie$7.00
5" personal smoked pecan pie, the perfect balance of sweet, smooth and smoke!
More about Little Miss BBQ
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy. Served with an extra side of chicken gravy.
Shepherd's Pie$14.00
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Veggie Cottage Pie$13.00
Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, peas, carrots, grilled onions, mashed potatoes and cheddar with a side of ketchup.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown
The Tennessee Grill image

 

The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grandma's Homemade Chicken Pot Pie$13.00
Homemade Chicken pot pie made fresh daily, while supplies last.
Sheppard's Pie$14.00
More about The Tennessee Grill
Little Miss BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Little Miss BBQ

8901 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bekke's Smoked Pecan Pie$7.00
5" personal smoked pecan pie, the perfect balance of sweet, smooth and smoke!
Bekke's Smoked Pecan Pie$7.00
5" personal smoked pecan pie, the perfect balance of sweet, smooth and smoke!
More about Little Miss BBQ

