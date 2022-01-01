Pies in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve pies
Nello's Pizza
4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix
|8" Spinach Pie
|$10.00
Organic Spinach, Mushroom, Garlic, Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella
|14" Spinach Pie
|$21.00
Organic Spinach, Mushroom, Garlic, Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella
|12" Spinach Pie
|$17.00
Organic Spinach, Mushroom, Garlic, Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella
PIZZA
Little O's
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
|Neighborhood Pie (togo)
|$14.50
Little O's cheese blend, killer white sauce, spinach, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, mushroom, caramelized red onion
|Apple Pie (togo)
|$7.50
Served with ice cream
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS
Desert Donuts
3134 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix
|Banana Cream Pie
|$3.50
Coated in flavorful banana icing, then covered with graham cracker and finished off with a rich bavarian creme.
|Pecan Pie
|$3.50
Dipped in maple icing and topped with pecans. Then dusted on the bottom with cinnamon sugar.
|Apple Pie
|$3.50
Coated in cinnamon sugar, topped with apple and caramel drizzle.
The Kolache Cafe
4302 E Ray Rd., Phoenix
|Keylime Pie
|$1.98
|Keylime Pie & Cheesecake
|$1.98
LGO Cake Shop
4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix
|Buck's Lemon Meringue Pie
|$51.00
Lemon custard, graham cracker crust, torched meringue
|Chelsea's Key Lime Pie
|$43.00
Key lime custard, graham cracker crust with pecans, whipped cream, lime zest
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$34.00
Peanut butter mousse, dark chocolate ganache, graham cracker crust with roasted peanuts
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|FRIED CHICKEN POT PIE
|$14.70
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Stuffed Oat Bite Apple Pie
|$1.00
BBQ
Little Miss BBQ
4301 E University, Phoenix
|Bekke's Smoked Pecan Pie
|$7.00
5" personal smoked pecan pie, the perfect balance of sweet, smooth and smoke!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown
7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy. Served with an extra side of chicken gravy.
|Shepherd's Pie
|$14.00
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
|Veggie Cottage Pie
|$13.00
Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, peas, carrots, grilled onions, mashed potatoes and cheddar with a side of ketchup.
The Tennessee Grill
4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem
|Grandma's Homemade Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.00
Homemade Chicken pot pie made fresh daily, while supplies last.
|Sheppard's Pie
|$14.00