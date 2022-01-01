Pineapple fried rice in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$18.99
Shrimp and chicken topped with cashew nuts
Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$18.00
Stir fried chicken and shrimps with rice, onions, carrots and pineapple topping with cashew nuts
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$2.00
Jasmine rice, egg, yellow onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, pineapple, raisin, cashew nut, curry powder and green onion
