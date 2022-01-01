Pork belly in Phoenix
Goldwater's
2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix
|Pork Belly Bahn Mi
|$10.00
Served with cilantro, avocado, and a jalapeno-jicama slaw and garlic aioli sauce on a bolillo roll
Superstition Meadery
1110 E. Washington St., Phoenix
|Pork Belly Bao Buns
|$13.00
Two steamed Bao buns with chili honey and mead glazed pork belly, pickled carrot, shaved daikon, shaved red radish, and cilantro garnish.
Pair with Furiis
Belly Kitchen & Bar - PHX
4971 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix
|PORK BELLY
|$17.00
SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES
Clever Koi
4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix
|Pork Belly Bun
|$5.00
House pickles, hoisin, crushed peanuts, and cilantro.
|Side of Pork Belly
|$6.00
|Pork Belly Chow Mein
|$9.00
Carrots, soy sauce and pork belly
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Little Miss BBQ
8901 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Pork Belly Plate
|$18.00
Sunday Special! Our pork belly is lightly sugar cured and twice smoked with oak and pecan until perfectly tender. it is tossed in a sweet and slightly spicy barbecue sauce. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
|Pork Belly
|$24.00
Sunday Special! Our pork belly is lightly sugar cured and twice smoked with oak and pecan until perfectly tender. it is tossed in a sweet and slightly spicy barbecue sauce.