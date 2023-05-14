Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve pork chops

Phoenix Bourbon Room image

 

Phoenix Bourbon Room - PHX Bourbon Room

2 E Jefferson St #22-217, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bone in Pork Chop$35.00
More about Phoenix Bourbon Room - PHX Bourbon Room
Item pic

 

Momma’s Soul Fish & Chicken

15414 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Momma's Soulfood Pork Chops Meal$21.00
2 Pork Chops Served with 2 Sides Options (Momma’s Cornbread)
(Smothered or Fried)
Momma's Pork Chops$3.00
Fried Pork Chops & Hot Sauce come Bread
(Gravy on come on the side) 2oz cup
More about Momma’s Soul Fish & Chicken
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

MANCUSO’S Restaurant

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chop Milanese$40.00
Duroc chop, sautéed, seasoned bread crumbs, lemon, butter, gorgonzola mashed, seasonal vegetables
More about MANCUSO’S Restaurant
Vecina image

 

Vecina

3433 N 56th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Duroc Pork Chop$48.00
More about Vecina
Item pic

 

Rositas place

2310 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Chops$15.50
2 pork chops served with rice and beans and a choice of tortilla.
More about Rositas place

