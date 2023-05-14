Pork chops in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Phoenix Bourbon Room - PHX Bourbon Room
Phoenix Bourbon Room - PHX Bourbon Room
2 E Jefferson St #22-217, Phoenix
|Bone in Pork Chop
|$35.00
More about Momma’s Soul Fish & Chicken
Momma’s Soul Fish & Chicken
15414 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix
|Momma's Soulfood Pork Chops Meal
|$21.00
2 Pork Chops Served with 2 Sides Options (Momma’s Cornbread)
(Smothered or Fried)
|Momma's Pork Chops
|$3.00
Fried Pork Chops & Hot Sauce come Bread
(Gravy on come on the side) 2oz cup
More about MANCUSO’S Restaurant
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
MANCUSO’S Restaurant
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|Pork Chop Milanese
|$40.00
Duroc chop, sautéed, seasoned bread crumbs, lemon, butter, gorgonzola mashed, seasonal vegetables