Potstickers in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve potstickers

Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Potstickers$9.99
(8 pcs.) Ground chicken and mixed vegetables. Served with homemade sauce.
More about Thai E-San
Item pic

 

Fuku Sushi - 7th Ave - 5538 N 7th St #110

5538 N 7th St #110, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Potstickers$8.99
5 pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
More about Fuku Sushi - 7th Ave - 5538 N 7th St #110
Gyoza / Pot stickers (4pcs) image

 

Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant

7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza / Pot stickers (4pcs)$3.69
Deep Fried Beef & Vegetable Dumplings
Gyoza / Pot stickers (8pcs)$6.99
Deep-Fried Beef & Vegetable Dumplings
More about Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road

4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potstickers$8.00
Pork, vegetables in wonton skin
More about Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
Thai Recipe Bistro image

GRILL

Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Potsticker Sauce$2.00
Potsticker Sauce$2.00
Potsticker$9.95
(6) Fried potstickers served with sweet soy sauce
More about Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105

