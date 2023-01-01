Potstickers in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve potstickers
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Potstickers
|$9.99
(8 pcs.) Ground chicken and mixed vegetables. Served with homemade sauce.
Fuku Sushi - 7th Ave - 5538 N 7th St #110
5538 N 7th St #110, Phoenix
|Potstickers
|$8.99
5 pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant
7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix
|Gyoza / Pot stickers (4pcs)
|$3.69
Deep Fried Beef & Vegetable Dumplings
|Gyoza / Pot stickers (8pcs)
|$6.99
Deep-Fried Beef & Vegetable Dumplings
Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix
|Potstickers
|$8.00
Pork, vegetables in wonton skin