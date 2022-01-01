Pretzels in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve pretzels

State 48 Rock House image

 

State 48 Rock House

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzels$12.00
More about State 48 Rock House
The Pretzel Tree (togo) image

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Pretzel Tree (togo)$11.50
Two large salted pretzels, IPA mustard, green chili cheese dip,
More about Little O's
Walter Station Brewery image

 

Walter Station Brewery

4056 E. Washington St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
With Beer Cheese and Brown Mustard
More about Walter Station Brewery
Dapper & Stout Uptown image

 

Dapper & Stout Uptown

100 E Camelback Rd #150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TURKEY & HAVARTI PRETZEL$8.50
Roasted turkey breast, creamy Havarti cheese and stone-ground dijon mustard on a perfect pretzel bun. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
More about Dapper & Stout Uptown
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 image

 

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2

10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Pretzel$9.99
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel served with a side of Beer Cheese Soup and Mustard
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Miso Soup

Tacos

California Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston