Pretzels in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve pretzels
PIZZA
Little O's
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
|The Pretzel Tree (togo)
|$11.50
Two large salted pretzels, IPA mustard, green chili cheese dip,
Walter Station Brewery
4056 E. Washington St., Phoenix
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.00
With Beer Cheese and Brown Mustard
Dapper & Stout Uptown
100 E Camelback Rd #150, Phoenix
|TURKEY & HAVARTI PRETZEL
|$8.50
Roasted turkey breast, creamy Havarti cheese and stone-ground dijon mustard on a perfect pretzel bun. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|Oven Baked Soft Pretzel
|$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix
|Baked Pretzel
|$9.99
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel served with a side of Beer Cheese Soup and Mustard