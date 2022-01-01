Pudding in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve pudding
Oak on Camelback
111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Warm Bread Pudding
|$9.00
bourbon caramel, vanilla bean gelato
The Gladly
2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Whiskey Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Cinnamon, Bourbon Praline Sauce
ollie vaughn's
1526 East McDowell Road, Phoenix
|coconut forbidden rice pudding
|$9.50
forbidden rice pudding, mango, toasted coconut, ponzu cashews and basil
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown
7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$9.50
Toffee drenched sponge cake with dates, served hot with creme anglaise or ice cream.
|Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding
|$9.50
Housemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with choice of creme anglaise or ice cream.