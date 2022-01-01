Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork sandwich$12.95
Brioche bun
pulled pork
cole slaw
pickles
bbq sauce
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
Little Miss BBQ - Tempe image

BBQ

Little Miss BBQ

4301 E University, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (3174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
What's better than a great pulled pork sandwich? Maybe one from Little Miss BBQ which has been smoked for 12 hours with white oak and then served on a warm Noble Bread Hawaiian bun which was created just for us. Served with your choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
More about Little Miss BBQ
Item pic

 

Emit's BBQ

2601 S. 24th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.95
Pulled pork – smoked pork butt with Emit's BBQ sauce, slaw and pickles on a Brioche bun.
More about Emit's BBQ
Lookout Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.50
pulled pork • Carolina bbq sauce •
coleslaw
More about Lookout Tavern
Item pic

 

32 Shea

10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar
More about 32 Shea
Item pic

 

Pork on a Fork

1515 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
More about Pork on a Fork
Pulled Pork Sandwich image

 

The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Slow smoked with just the right amount of flavor to make youn love it.
More about The Tennessee Grill
Little Miss BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Little Miss BBQ

8901 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
What's better than a great pulled pork sandwich? Maybe one from Little Miss BBQ which has been smoked for 12 hours with white oak and then served on a warm Noble Bread Hawaiian bun which was created just for us. Served with your choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
More about Little Miss BBQ

