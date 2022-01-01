Pulled pork sandwiches in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Pulled Pork sandwich
|$12.95
Brioche bun
pulled pork
cole slaw
pickles
bbq sauce
BBQ
Little Miss BBQ
4301 E University, Phoenix
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
What's better than a great pulled pork sandwich? Maybe one from Little Miss BBQ which has been smoked for 12 hours with white oak and then served on a warm Noble Bread Hawaiian bun which was created just for us. Served with your choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
Emit's BBQ
2601 S. 24th Street, Phoenix
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.95
Pulled pork – smoked pork butt with Emit's BBQ sauce, slaw and pickles on a Brioche bun.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.50
pulled pork • Carolina bbq sauce •
coleslaw
32 Shea
10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.00
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar
The Tennessee Grill
4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Slow smoked with just the right amount of flavor to make youn love it.
