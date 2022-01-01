Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Osteria Mia

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (312 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Ravioli$22.00
creamy red wine demi, glace. roasted mushrooms, fresh herbs
Heirloom Ravioli$21.00
Ricotta ravioli sauteed in brown butter, on a fresh heirloom tomato sauce with pecorino and basil
More about Osteria Mia
Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen image

 

Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen

21050 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$27.00
hand-crafted ravioli stuffed with shrimp, zucchini, cheese, creamy red sauce (salsa rosa)
More about Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA

Il Bosco Pizza - Roosevelt Row Phx

918 N. 5th St., Phoenix

Avg 5 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Ravioli$9.90
More about Il Bosco Pizza - Roosevelt Row Phx
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Grill and Bar - Ray

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Toasted Ravioli$11.29
More about The Hub Grill and Bar - Ray

