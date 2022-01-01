Ravioli in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve ravioli
Osteria Mia
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Short Rib Ravioli
|$22.00
creamy red wine demi, glace. roasted mushrooms, fresh herbs
|Heirloom Ravioli
|$21.00
Ricotta ravioli sauteed in brown butter, on a fresh heirloom tomato sauce with pecorino and basil
Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen
21050 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix
|Lobster Ravioli
|$27.00
hand-crafted ravioli stuffed with shrimp, zucchini, cheese, creamy red sauce (salsa rosa)
Il Bosco Pizza - Roosevelt Row Phx
918 N. 5th St., Phoenix
|Fried Ravioli
|$9.90