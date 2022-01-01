Reuben in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve reuben
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windsor
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Pastrami Reuben
|$15.00
Pastrami, sauerkraut, Emmenthaler cheese & Russian dressing on a marble rye bun
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Turkey Reuben
|$13.75
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Pastrami Reuben Sandwich
|$13.99
pastrami • swiss • grilled onion •
coleslaw • thousand island • grilled on
rye bread
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Pastrami Reuben
|$15.00
NOT AVAILABLE TILL AFTER 10:3O so good you will name your firstborn after it - on marble rye!
|Turkey Reuben
|$15.00
with our delicious all-natural diestel rotisserie turkey on marble rye
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|Classic Reuben
|$17.95
Traditional Reuben piled high with corned beef, peppered sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted rustic rye.
Windsor Churn
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Pastrami Reuben
|$15.00
Pastrami, sauerkraut, Emmenthaler cheese & Russian dressing on a marble rye bun
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix
|Pastrami Reuben
|$12.99
Thick-cut pastrami, 1000 island, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on marble rye
Match Market
1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix
|Deli Reuben
|$14.00
pastrami, house slaw, 1000 island, swiss