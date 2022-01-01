Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windsor

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (2353 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pastrami Reuben$15.00
Pastrami, sauerkraut, Emmenthaler cheese & Russian dressing on a marble rye bun
More about Windsor
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Reuben$13.75
More about Breakfast Club
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Reuben Sandwich$13.99
pastrami • swiss • grilled onion •
coleslaw • thousand island • grilled on
rye bread
More about Lookout Tavern
Item pic

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Reuben$15.00
NOT AVAILABLE TILL AFTER 10:3O so good you will name your firstborn after it - on marble rye!
Turkey Reuben$15.00
with our delicious all-natural diestel rotisserie turkey on marble rye
More about LGO Grocery
Classic Reuben image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Reuben$17.95
Traditional Reuben piled high with corned beef, peppered sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted rustic rye.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

Windsor Churn

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pastrami Reuben$15.00
Pastrami, sauerkraut, Emmenthaler cheese & Russian dressing on a marble rye bun
More about Windsor Churn
Item pic

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Reuben$13.75
More about Breakfast Club
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Reuben$12.99
Thick-cut pastrami, 1000 island, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on marble rye
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deli Reuben$14.00
pastrami, house slaw, 1000 island, swiss
More about Match Market
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Reuben$13.50
Pastrami, corned beef, housemade sauerkraut and Swiss with a side of 1000 island.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Short Ribs

Sliders

Waffles

Club Sandwiches

Tiramisu

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chili

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston